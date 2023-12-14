Orlando Fringe Adds Second Performance of “When Love Is Found: A Tribute To The Muppet Christmas Carol”

Orlando Fringe has added a second performance of their festive show, When Love is Found: A Tribute to The Muppet Christmas Carol.
What’s Happening:
- Due to overwhelming demand, Orlando Fringe has added a second performance of “When Love Is Found: A Tribute to The Muppet Christmas Carol.”
- The second show will take place on Friday, December 22nd, 2023 at 10:30 PM at the Fringe ArtSpace in Orlando, Florida.
- Ring in the holidays as a group of Orlando favorites pay tribute to the greatest non-Die Hard holiday movie of all time in a way only Fringe can!
- Scrooge. Three Ghosts. No Cheeses for us Meeces. These are all things the holiday just isn’t complete without. Join the Orlando Artist Guild as they bring together a whole host of incredible Orlando actors, singers, puppeteers, comedians, and more to pay tribute to a holiday classic.
- With an original parody script by Bryan Jager (The Spider Queen, Scream Gays, Oh Hi, Johnny), new takes on songs from & inspired by the beloved movie, and many more surprises, this is sure to be a holiday event you don’t want to miss!
- The show will take place at Fringe ArtSpace – 54 W Church St Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801
- The show runs 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission and is Recommended for Ages 7 & Up for Scary Situations and some Dark Themes.
- The Orlando Artist Guild is a 501c3 non profit theatrical arts organization dedicated to creating brave & inclusive spaces for all Central Florida artists.
- You can get your tickets to the performance at the official site here.
