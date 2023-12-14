Orlando Fringe Adds Second Performance of “When Love Is Found: A Tribute To The Muppet Christmas Carol”

Orlando Fringe has added a second performance of their festive show, When Love is Found: A Tribute to The Muppet Christmas Carol.

What’s Happening:

Due to overwhelming demand, Orlando Fringe has added a second performance of “When Love Is Found: A Tribute to The Muppet Christmas Carol .”

.” The second show will take place on Friday, December 22nd, 2023 at 10:30 PM at the Fringe ArtSpace in Orlando, Florida.

Ring in the holidays as a group of Orlando favorites pay tribute to the greatest non- Die Hard holiday movie of all time in a way only Fringe can!

holiday movie of all time in a way only Fringe can! Scrooge. Three Ghosts. No Cheeses for us Meeces. These are all things the holiday just isn’t complete without. Join the Orlando Artist Guild as they bring together a whole host of incredible Orlando actors, singers, puppeteers, comedians, and more to pay tribute to a holiday classic.

With an original parody script by Bryan Jager (The Spider Queen, Scream Gays, Oh Hi, Johnny), new takes on songs from & inspired by the beloved movie, and many more surprises, this is sure to be a holiday event you don’t want to miss!

The show will take place at Fringe ArtSpace – 54 W Church St Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801

The show runs 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission and is Recommended for Ages 7 & Up for Scary Situations and some Dark Themes.

The Orlando Artist Guild is a 501c3 non profit theatrical arts organization dedicated to creating brave & inclusive spaces for all Central Florida artists.

You can get your tickets to the performance at the official site here.