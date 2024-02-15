New Unlocked Channel Gives Access To Oscars Red Carpets Of The Past On ABC App

Movie fans are to sure delight in a newly unlocked channel on the ABC app, replaying red carpet arrivals from Oscars past 24/7 with the new “Oscars On The Red Carpet Encore” Channel.

What’s Happening:

The all-new "Oscars On the Red Carpet Encore" channel has been unlocked on the ABC app, part of the growing selection of Unlocked Channels that brings all-day entertainment with no sign-in needed for instant access to 24/7 streaming channels with great shows, movies and specials that are always on.

On the newly unlocked channel, viewers will be able to see the stars shine on the red carpet in years past during the epic celebration that takes place on Hollywood's biggest night.

All the fashion, glamour and sheer star power can now be seen streaming 24/7 with no sign-in needed, just be sure to watch free on the ABC app from your smartphone and tablet (iOS and Android), computer on ABC.com and connected devices (Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV).

ABC also announced that The Oscars will air live coast to coast on Sunday, March 10th, in a new earlier timeslot (7:00-10:30 p.m. EDT/4:00-7:30 p.m. PDT).

A 30-minute pre-show will lead into the live show (6:30-7:00 p.m. EDT/3:30-4:00 p.m. PDT), and immediately following, ABC will air an original episode of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series Abbott Elementary .

As previously announced, Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the live show for the fourth time. Raj Kapoor will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan serving as executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is set to direct the telecast.The 96th Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

You can check out Kimmel’s journey to Oscarland in the video below.