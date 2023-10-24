Part Three of “Our America: Trouble on Tap” Will Begin Airing October 28th

The third part of Our America: Trouble on Tap, the three-part documentary series, will end with the last episode, “Drilling into California’s Water Crisis,” beginning on October 28th on ABC Owned Stations.

What’s Happening:

“Drilling into California’s Water Crisis.”

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning Action News anchor Dale Yurong, the episode delves into the emerging water crisis that is putting the security of the state's water, food, and economy at risk.

With interviews with some of the leading experts working toward tenable solutions, the final episode of the series explores the three key areas: The Drought, Sinking Groundwater, and Flooding. More details on each can be found below.

The Drought:

California leads the U.S. in food production with over $51 billion in revenue and is the fifth largest supplier of food in the world, but with a state that’s been dealing with a mega drought for decades, what does it mean for farmers?

The episode examines the science behind California’s increasing droughts and the impacts it has on every California resident.

Sinking Groundwater:

California’s largest source of water is in danger of running out due to the overreliance on pumping groundwater. There are 5,300 wells that have gone dry throughout the state since 2014.

If over-pumping continues, over 9,200 wells could go dry by 2040, putting the most rural, disadvantaged communities in peril and without the water they need.

Additionally, over-pumping causes subsidence leaving many areas susceptible to flooding.

Flooding:

In 2023, California’s wet season saw 31 atmospheric rivers, bringing a record year of rainfall and snow.

Several communities throughout the state were displaced due to power outages and flooding.

In addition, hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland were destroyed by flooding, putting Central California’s economy at risk and consumers seeing the impact at grocery stores throughout the country.

