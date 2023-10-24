Part Three of “Our America: Trouble on Tap” Will Begin Airing October 28th

The third part of Our America: Trouble on Tap, the three-part documentary series, will end with the last episode, “Drilling into California’s Water Crisis,” beginning on October 28th on ABC Owned Stations.
What’s Happening:
- Our America: Trouble on Tap, the thought-provoking three-part documentary series from ABC Owned Television Stations, ABC News, and National Geographic, draws to a close with the third episode in the series,
“Drilling into California’s Water Crisis.”
- Hosted by Emmy Award-winning Action News anchor Dale Yurong, the episode delves into the emerging water crisis that is putting the security of the state’s water, food, and economy at risk.
- With interviews with some of the leading experts working toward tenable solutions, the final episode of the series explores the three key areas: The Drought, Sinking Groundwater, and Flooding. More details on each can be found below.
episodes of Our America: Trouble on Tap can be streamed online at ouramericaabc.com/trouble-on-tap.
The Drought:
- California leads the U.S. in food production with over $51 billion in revenue and is the fifth largest supplier of food in the world, but with a state that’s been dealing with a mega drought for decades, what does it mean for farmers?
- The episode examines the science behind California’s increasing droughts and the impacts it has on every California resident.
Sinking Groundwater:
- California’s largest source of water is in danger of running out due to the overreliance on pumping groundwater. There are 5,300 wells that have gone dry throughout the state since 2014.
- If over-pumping continues, over 9,200 wells could go dry by 2040, putting the most rural, disadvantaged communities in peril and without the water they need.
- Additionally, over-pumping causes subsidence leaving many areas susceptible to flooding.
Flooding:
- In 2023, California’s wet season saw 31 atmospheric rivers, bringing a record year of rainfall and snow.
- Several communities throughout the state were displaced due to power outages and flooding.
- In addition, hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland were destroyed by flooding, putting Central California’s economy at risk and consumers seeing the impact at grocery stores throughout the country.
