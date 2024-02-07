Paul Rudd Set To Narrate New National Geographic Series

Paul Rudd is heading under the sea narrating a new docuseries for National Geographic.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety reports that Secrets of the Octopus, the third iteration of the “Secrets of…” franchise for National Geographic, will be narrated by Paul Rudd.
  • Octopus will follow Secrets of the Whales and Secrets of the Elephants, with future installments about bees and penguins on the horizon.
  • It will cover the alien-like creature living on our shared planet, their unique anatomy, and their intelligence leading to incredible communication skills.
  • Secrets of the Octopus premieres on Sunday, April 21st at 9pm ET on National Geographic, streaming the next day on Hulu.

