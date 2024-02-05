PBS KIDS Launches “Lyla in the Loop” – Interview with Creative Team

PBS KIDS newest animated series, Lyla in the Loop, launched today, streaming on the PBS KIDS app and broadcasting on local stations. The series follows 7-year-old Lyla and her fantastical blue sidekick Stu and all the fun they get up to, which always includes creative and strategic problem-solving and critical thinking skills. Lyla in the Loop is Created and Executive Produced by Emmy-winning producer Dave Peth (Odd Squad, Peg + Cat, Scribbles and Ink, Design Squad), and the Story Editor is Monique D. Hall, whose past credits include Sesame Street, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Alma’s Way, and Superkitties. I had the pleasure of interviewing Dave Peth and Monique D. Hall, and Laughing Place is also pleased to offer a clip from one of the brand-new episodes to give readers a taste of the fun that Lyla and Stu get up to.

Alex: Monique, how has your previous work as a writer in children's media prepared you for your role as Story Editor on "Lyla in the Loop"?

Monique D. Hall: I’ve had the pleasure of writing for several children’s television shows in my career (Sesame Street, Ada Twist, Scientist, and Cyberchase, to name a few!), so when the opportunity to be Story Editor on Lyla in the Loop arose, I knew that I could support writers through the scripting process, thanks to my own experiences. I also knew that when it came to the parts of the job that were new to me, I could learn them by watching and asking questions of our Head Writer, Fracaswell Hyman, who is truly a veteran of children’s media and so generous with his knowledge and experience.

Alex: Each story for Lyla in the Loop involves a problem that needs to be solved. What comes first: identifying a problem based on the series' curriculum or the story?

Monique D. Hall: Great question! Oftentimes, we’ll come up with stories, or have writers pitch us stories that are fun, relevant, and ring true to those common experiences of childhood (like making a new friend, going camping, having to share with your siblings, etc.). Then we work together to heighten the story—usually with Stu’s help—and draw out the places in the narrative where the curriculum naturally fits. That said, there have been a few instances where wanting to address a particular learning goal is what inspired a story.

Alex: Stu is a fun character. Were there a lot of discussions about the rules for Stu? What things he can and can't do?

Monique D. Hall: Yes! Although Stu is a fantastical character who can do lots of incredible things, there are some definite “rules of Stu” on which the writing team decided. Stu has super-speed and can both move and do tasks really quickly (in a loop!), though one thing Stu can’t do is fly. There are also rules about how Lyla and her siblings engage with Stu. For example, Stu can help the Loops kids with things, but he isn’t allowed to do all their chores or be treated like a genie or a butler.

Dave Peth: Stu also likes everything and everyone! He’ll gladly eat any kind of food available and take part in any fun activities Lyla and her friends have planned. The only thing we know of that Stu doesn’t like is taking a bath!

Alex: The show has an impressive roster of series advisors. How early are they brought into the planning stages for each script?

Monique D. Hall: Our advisors are involved in our scripts from the very beginning. They see the stories at the earliest stages of writing; before they even look like scripts! Their job is to help us make sure the curriculum shines through in each episode of Lyla in the Loop and that it’s presented clearly enough for kids to understand.

Alex: After years of working on the series, Lyla in the Loop is about to premiere on PBS KIDS. What do you hope kids and parents take away from it?

Dave Peth: We hope kids and parents get to know Lyla and her family and friends and think: yeah that’s just like me and my family! And next time they face a problem to solve, big or small, they might think about what Lyla and Stu might do to break it down and solve it step by step, and have some fun along the way.

Visit PBSKIDS.org/Lyla to learn more about this fun new show.