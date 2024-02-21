Exclusive Clip: PBS KIDS’ New Live-Action Series “Tiny Time Travel” – Plus Spring Release Schedule for Returning Shows and Specials

PBS KIDS just unveiled its exciting lineup for this spring, including a brand-new live-action series called Tiny Time Travel, new episodes of returning favorites Molly of Denali and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, plus a whole lot more. We’re excited to debut an exclusive song from Tiny Time Travel ahead of the series premiere on March 15th!

What’s Happening:

There’s so much fun in store this spring on PBS KIDS, starting with a brand-new live-action short-form series, Tiny Time Travel, which premieres on March 15th.

which premieres on March 15th. Tiny Time Travel follows best friends Tyler and Tony as they invent a tiny time machine that can help them go back in time, just a little bit.

follows best friends Tyler and Tony as they invent a tiny time machine that can help them go back in time, just a little bit. The music-filled series was created by Tim McKeon ( Odd Squad, Gravity Falls ) with a curriculum designed to help kids (ages 5 to 8) learn social language skills.

) with a curriculum designed to help kids (ages 5 to 8) learn social language skills. Get a first look at the series through an exclusive clip below, which features a song all about the rules of Tiny Time Travel .

. Additionally, PBS KIDS announced the following spring premiere dates: March 25th – Molly of Denali Season 4 Premiere April 1st – Wild Kratts: Our Blue and Green World Premiere April 2nd – Wild Kratts New Episodes April 22nd – Nature Cat’s Nature Movie Special Extraordinaire Premiere April 22nd – Nature Chat with Nature Cat Premiere May 6th – Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood New Episodes May 13th – Milo Season Premiere May 27th – Donkey Hodie Bedtime Stories Premiere

More information about each new show can be found below.

About Tiny Time Travel:

TINY TIME TRAVEL is a new series of funny and fast-paced live-action shorts that debuts March 15th.

It follows 11-year-old inventor, Tyler, and his outgoing best friend, Tony, as they use their time machine to go back in time a tiny bit (sometimes just a few minutes or hours) to solve problems in their neighborhood, like stopping a friend from spoiling a movie, or giving a customer a re-do after an ordering mistake at a restaurant. Even though Tony and Tyler can only time travel a tiny bit, they always manage to help their friends and neighbors just in time.

TINY TIME TRAVEL aims to help kids ages 5-8 learn social language skills, like understanding nonverbal communication, taking others’ perspectives into account, and resolving miscommunication.

The series is created by Tim McKeon (ODD SQUAD, GRAVITY FALLS) and produced by Marobru Productions and Easy as Pie Productions LLC, and will consist of twelve 5–7-minute episodes.

TINY TIME TRAVEL is part of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and PBS Ready To Learn Initiative with funding from the U.S. Department of Education. The Ready To Learn Initiative is a federal program that supports the development of innovative educational television and digital media targeted to preschool and early elementary school children and their families.

About Molly of Denali Season 4:

Season 4 premiere of the award-winning animated series MOLLY OF DENALI debuts March 25th.

MOLLY OF DENALI follows the adventures of 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl who lives in the fictional village of Qyah, Alaska.

The new episodes follow Molly as she continues exploring with friends and family, from tracking down a fallen meteorite with Tooey, to connecting with her heritage by building a kiidhah zhee (a traditional steam bath) to help cure her mom's cold, to helping a rival basketball team find an authentic mascot to represent their team.

In addition to the series’ underlying Informational Text curriculum, season 4 also incorporates media literacy learning. One example is highlighted in a story where Molly posts online about a bat she found in her attic. She finds out just how fast information can spread on the internet, and how it may not always be accurate.

Produced by GBH Boston and funded by CPB.

About Wild Kratts: Our Blue and Green World

The WILD KRATTS star in the new movie WILD KRATTS: Our Blue and Green World, premiering April 1st.

The Kratt brothers disagree on what’s better: blue oceans or green forests. Aviva takes on the role of referee to demonstrate how oceans and forests work together to make our living planet, just like Martin and Chris need to keep working together. It’s up to the gang to get Martin and Chris back in sync in time to save planet Earth from Zach and Paisley Paver’s villainous plans.

A new game, “World Rescue,” accompanies the movie special in April and will be available on the PBS KIDS Games app and pbskids.org.

New episodes of WILD KRATTS premiering April 2nd.

About Nature Cat’s Nature Movie Special Extraordinaire:

NATURE CAT’s Nature Movie Special Extraordinaire debutsApril 22nd.

Nature Cat and his friends are trying to figure out what their movie special is about when Sir Galahad (voiced by Chris Parnell), who’s now anointed himself King Galahad, begins taking things from nature to makes his castle look more beautiful. It’s up to the gang to show him a better way to appreciate the natural beauty of their world before he does more damage to their favorite place.

The special features three original songs written by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Bill Sherman and performed by the cast: Taran Killam, Kate McKinnon, Bobby Moynihan, and Kate Micucci.

Funded by CPB.

About Nature Chat with Nature Cat:

New short-form series NATURE CHAT WITH NATURE CAT will debut digitally on April 22nd.

In the shorts, Nature Cat speaks directly to fans about how they can help make the world a better place. Harkening back to clips from across all five seasons of the series, with the help of his production assistant Gary the squirrel, Nature Cat explores ten different sustainability topics ranging from composting and water conservation to upcycling, avoiding food waste, and more.

Funded by CPB.

About Milo:

Kids and families can spring into the season together with MILO, a series co-produced by Fourth Wall and DeAPlaneta Entertainment.

MILO follows an adventurous cat who loves to use role-play to explore the amazing world of jobs and vocations with his best friends, Lofty and Lark. Milo loves meeting all of the different people who come into his parents' dry-cleaning shop to get their outfits cleaned. Milo is curious about what it would be like to be a fireman, or a detective, or an astronaut, and many other kinds of jobs when he grows up. So, off he goes with his friends on an exciting role-play adventure.

MILO will premiere across PBS KIDS streaming platforms on May 13th.

About Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood:

New episodes of DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD premiere on May 6th.

In this new batch of episodes, Daniel will be exploring concepts like putting things away and finding surprises wherever we are

DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD comes from Fred Rogers Productions.

About Donkey Hodie Bedtime Stories:

A new short-form series, DONKEY HODIE BEDTIME STORIES, will premiere on May 27th across streaming platforms.

These shorts from the popular puppet series DONKEY HODIE include eight, 5–6-minute videos designed to fit perfectly into kids’ bedtime routines.

In each video, Donkey Hodie, Purple Panda, Duck Duck, or Bob Dog reads a bedtime story to the viewer and models their own strategy for calm-downing down before bed.

DONKEY HODIE comes from Fred Rogers Productions.

What They’re Saying: