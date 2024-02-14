Peacock Renews 2 Unscripted Shows at TCA and Announces Release Date of “Love Undercover”

Peacock announced new and returning unscripted dating series at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

Peacock’s new series Love Undercover will premiere on May 9th. The series follows five international soccer players on an epic journey filled with drama, heartbreak and self- discovery, as they leave their lavish lives behind to date over 18 single women who don’t know of their fame overseas.

ABOUT LOVE UNDERCOVER

Today's athletes are mega stars with extreme wealth, giant fandoms and lavish lifestyles. You could even call them royalty. And naturally, with any royal story, a fairytale is never too far away. LOVE UNDERCOVER is a modern-day fairytale meets buddy comedy about a small group of international soccer stars who come to the United States on a secret quest for true love. We'll follow them on an epic journey filled with drama, heartbreak and self-discovery. Can they win over the ladies without their fame and fortune? And will any of them fall for an American princess before returning to the global stage? For these men, finding love is the #1 goal.

Premiere Date: May 9, 2024

Executive Producers: Alycia Rossiter, Jessica Nahmias, Sonya Wilkes, Michael Krupat, and John Luscombe

Co-Executive Producers: Michael Mazzara, Lisa Higgins, Caroline Audcent, and Raquel Loaiza

Produced By: Beyond Media

Format: 3 Batch Drop; 10 Episodes

Filming Location: Los Angeles

ABOUT LOVE ISLAND USA

Season 6 of the hit cultural phenomenon LOVE ISLAND USA will premiere Summer 2024 on Peacock.

Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

Executive Producers: David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Claudine Parrish, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthall, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

Produced By: ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

ABOUT QUEENS COURT