PENN Entertainment Announces Partnership With Quail Hollow Club for ESPN BET Market Access in North Carolina

PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced that PENN Sports Interactive, LLC, has entered into a long-term, multi-faceted partnership with Quail Hollow Club and the Wells Fargo Championship. With this new agreement, PENN secures market access for its online sports wagering platform, ESPN BET, in North Carolina, subject to regulatory approvals.

What’s Happening:

Additionally, ESPN BET will become the exclusive official betting operator of the Wells Fargo Championship, a PGA TOUR Signature Event held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. As the event’s official betting operator, ESPN BET gains access to various marketing integrations, including the opportunity to activate and engage golf fans on-site during the tournament.

ESPN BET, which launched on November 14 in 17 states, is a newly-branded online sportsbook operated by PENN Entertainment that combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN Entertainment’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise.

What They’re Saying: