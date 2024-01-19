Peter and Miles Swing Into Action in First Look at Marvel’s “Spectacular Spider-Men #1”

This March, Peter Parker and Miles Morales join forces as true partners, teaming up on the regular for missions that require a double dose of webhead! It’s a duo better than dynamic, amazing, sensational, superior…they’re spectacular.

Written by Greg Weisman and drawn by artist Humberto Ramos, "Spectacular Spider-Men” will mark Peter and Miles’ first ever ongoing team-up series.

Weisman, known for writing the beloved Spectacular Spider-Man animated series and his work on Gargoyles, returns with all the web-slinging drama and adventure that made Spectacular Spider-Man a fan-favorite series. And who better to bring these new sagas to life than one of the definitive Amazing Spider-Man artists, Spidey legend Humberto Ramos!

Experience Peter and Miles forming a new bond, as the two heroes meet weekly to swap intelligence and tips both in and out of costume.

Learning from each other’s differences in age and experience, Peter and Miles’ compatibility is quickly put to the test in an epic confrontation with the Jackal! What was intended as a personal mentorship spirals into a super hero epic as the two dive deeper into the Jackal’s mysterious scheme.

Get your first look at Peter and Miles’ new dynamic and their explosive run-in with the Jackal in the all-new "Spectacular Spider-Men #1″ trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.

Preorder the debut issue at your local comic shop today and see why two webheads are better than one when "Spectacular Spider-Men #1″ arrives on March 6.

