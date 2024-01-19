Peter and Miles Swing Into Action in First Look at Marvel’s “Spectacular Spider-Men #1”

This March, Peter Parker and Miles Morales join forces as true partners, teaming up on the regular for missions that require a double dose of webhead! It’s a duo better than dynamic, amazing, sensational, superior…they’re spectacular.
- Written by Greg Weisman and drawn by artist Humberto Ramos, "Spectacular Spider-Men” will mark Peter and Miles’ first ever ongoing team-up series.
- Weisman, known for writing the beloved Spectacular Spider-Man animated series and his work on Gargoyles, returns with all the web-slinging drama and adventure that made Spectacular Spider-Man a fan-favorite series. And who better to bring these new sagas to life than one of the definitive Amazing Spider-Man artists, Spidey legend Humberto Ramos!
- Experience Peter and Miles forming a new bond, as the two heroes meet weekly to swap intelligence and tips both in and out of costume.
- Learning from each other’s differences in age and experience, Peter and Miles’ compatibility is quickly put to the test in an epic confrontation with the Jackal! What was intended as a personal mentorship spirals into a super hero epic as the two dive deeper into the Jackal’s mysterious scheme.
- Get your first look at Peter and Miles’ new dynamic and their explosive run-in with the Jackal in the all-new "Spectacular Spider-Men #1″ trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.
- Preorder the debut issue at your local comic shop today and see why two webheads are better than one when "Spectacular Spider-Men #1″ arrives on March 6.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Greg Weisman: "I'm so thrilled to be writing Spidey again, and the fact that I get to write both Spideys, together, makes the gig doubly sweet. It's fun for me, because in this book, I see the younger Miles trying really hard to show his maturity to his mentor Peter, while the older Pete feels free to let out his inner 16-year-old with Miles. So there's a bit of role reversal to the normal mentor-protege relationship than one might expect to see. But I think both Pete and Miles still feel very true to character. And when things get serious, so do our boys (quippage notwithstanding.) What we're seeing here is the evolution from mentor and protegee to them simply being good friends. And that change of status (in process, as it is) really interests me as a writer. Oh, and Humberto's art is so damn gorgeous.”
- Artist Humberto Ramos: "From a very young age, my goal was to draw Spider-Man for Marvel Comics, and now that it has become a recurring reality in my life, I enjoy every occasion in which I am called to do so, or as I like to say 'come back home,' and I could not ask for a better way to do that than alongside Greg Weisman who gave us the greatest Spider-Man TV series! Not only that, but in this book, I not only have the joy of drawing not one but two Spider-Mans. Drawing Peter's adventures was exciting enough, I can only imagine how it will be drawing both Peter and Miles’ adventures! I love my job!”