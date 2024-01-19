Peter Parker Faces His First Super Villain in Sneak Peek at Marvel’s “Ultimate Spider-Man #2”

Last week’s "Ultimate Spider-Man #1″ was the most talked about launch in recent Marvel Comics history. Hailed as “a fully realized and fresh take” and “one of the most eagerly awaited new comics of 2024,” the issue’s introduction of the Parker family—including a very much alive Uncle Ben—has shown fans just how extraordinarily different Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto’s vision for Spider-Man storytelling will be. Today, Marvel shared a sneak peek at the excitement that lies ahead in "Ultimate Spider-Man #2,” on sale February 21.

Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe was shaped by the evil Reed Richards variant known as the Maker. Traveling back in time on a parallel Earth, the Maker prevented young Peter Parker from ever being bit by that fateful radioactive spider.

Now, 20 years later, the Universe’s own Tony Stark has given Peter the chance to reclaim the heroic destiny that was stolen from him! Taking on great responsibility as Spider-Man, an adult Peter web-swings into the New York skies for the first time, ready to use his newfound abilities to help fix the world in any way he can, all while balancing his new role with being a devoted husband and loving father.

Taking place a month into Peter’s burgeoning super hero career, "Ultimate Spider-Man #2″ will see Peter’s first super powered brawl—an electrifying battle with the shocker.

Peter won’t be the only Parker embarking on new adventures and taking down super villains. Peter’s beloved uncle Ben is an award-winning journalist, and alongside his trusted partner J. Jonah Jameson, he’ll pursue the truth of their corrupt world and the unrest that’s stirring around every corner—starting with discovering the identity and motives of the newly emerged Green Goblin! Get a glimpse at all this and more in today’s all-new preview.

Check out all-new interior artwork, variant covers, and Checchetto’s original design sheets and preorder "Ultimate Spider-Man #2″ today! If you missed "Ultimate Spider-Man #1,” ask your local comic shop about snagging the upcoming second printing, available on February 14—exactly one week before issue two arrives!

What they’re saying: