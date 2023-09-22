Photos and Video: Taste of Space Set to Return to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

This fall, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will once again take guests on a flavorful journey through the cosmos during Taste of Space: Fall Bites!

Adding to the foodie fun will be the return of special after-hours events: The 3rd annual Marstini Shake-Off on October 6 The Taste of Space: Celebrity Chef Edition on November 3

Taste of Space: Fall Bites! will take place at several eateries throughout the visitor complex.

Beginning October 2, guests can enjoy a variety of seasonal dishes available until November 5.

Featured at the Space Bowl Bistro inside Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex will be: A hand tossed arugula salad with fire-roasted peppers, onions, corn, and black beans Roasted Brussels sprouts with cranberries, pecans, parmesan and Applewood bacon Dulce de leche with pumpkin spice



On the menu at Milky Way will be delectable, sweet treats such as fried apple pie tossed in cinnamon and sugar and pumpkin spice bundt cake, both topped with salted caramel ice cream.

A trip to the Orbit Cafe will allow guests to indulge in: Applewood bacon, gouda and arugula sandwich on a pretzel bun Loaded sweet potato topped with maple cinnamon butter and Applewood bacon Jumbo apple cider cupcake with caramel frosting.



Walking nachos with chili cheese and jalapenos will be available at the Red Rock Grill, as well as sweet potato tots complemented with maple cinnamon butter and Applewood bacon.

The Moon Rock Cafe will offer a black bean salad with arugula, fire-roasted peppers, onions and corn as well as a turkey brie wrap with arugula and cranberry mayonnaise.

Local brews will also be available for purchase inside Planet Play.

Quickly becoming a fan favorite event, the 3 rd annual Taste of Space: Marstini Shake-Off will take place October 6 from 6:30 – 9 p.m. inside Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex.

Recommended for guests 21+, Marstini Shake-Off promises guests a showcase of flavors for the season at each food station. Participants will mix and mingle with veteran NASA astronauts –Scott Altman, Chris Ferguson and Anthony "Tony" Antonelli – while enjoying elevated items at food stations throughout Gateway.

Then, they will cheer on local bartenders from Playalinda Brewing Company: Brix Project, Third Culture Kitchen, The Space Bar and Jack & Harry’s as they create their version of the perfect Marstini.

Guests can sample drinks and then vote for their favorites.

Tickets for the Taste of Space Marstini Shake-Off are $159 per person + tax, and are available for purchase online at www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/tickets#SpecialEvents

On November 3, the stars realign during Taste of Space: Celebrity Chef Edition, a celebrity-studded chef demo and dinner event.

In its second year, the event will feature acclaimed chefs Duff Goldman and Esther Choi, who will be serving up something special.

Plus, chef Jon Ashton will return as the host of the evening. The event will feature chefs Goldman and Choi demonstrating their expert cooking techniques alongside veteran astronauts Anna Fisher, Bruce Melnick and Scott Altman.

Guests will have the chance to enjoy exclusive menu items as they hear personal stories about the experience of eating in space, and favorite foods the astronauts enjoyed during their flights.

The chance to take photos with the astronauts following the demo will only be bested by a delectable selection of desserts, including a specialty cake designed by Duff himself.

Tickets for this event are $175 per person + tax and are available for purchase online at www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/tickets#SpecialEvents

See Bruce Melnick discuss the event in the video below: