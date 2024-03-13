Photos / Video: Share a Confession at SXSW’s “The First Omen” Activation

Attendees of the SXSW Conference & Festival in Austin, TX have a chance to give their confession with a special activation promoting 20th Century Studios’ The First Omen. The experience is actually open to anyone, and can be found on the street just outside SXSW. A nun and a priest were walking around near the experience, almost like we had really stepped into the world of The Omen.

The experience takes place inside this small, themed confessional box.

During the experience, a priest appears next to you and talks about evil coming while passing you a folder. After, a nun appears in screaming fashion, and a hand also appears. Here’s a look at the folder we received, which contained a small poster for The First Omen.

Our own Benji braved the confession booth so you can see what the experience entailed:

About The First Omen: