Dolly Parton to Open Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Panama City Beach, Florida

Dolly Parton is bringing the swashbuckling excitement of her Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show to the Florida Panhandle in spring 2025.

What’s Happening:

Land has been acquired at Pier Park in Panama City Beach to build a new venue for the popular dinner show concept.

The 60,000 square foot indoor theater will have more than 1000 seats. Guests will be treated to a dinner and show where the Crimson and Sapphire pirates battle on deck, in the water of the 15-foot-deep lagoon, and in the “sky” above the two full-sized pirate ships that serve as the swashbuckling stage for adventure, excitement and fun for everyone.

The new dinner show is anticipated to create 300 jobs, and an extensive nationwide talent search will begin in mid-2024 for the cast. The total cost for the project is estimated at $60 million.

Dolly Parton’s dinner shows have operated since 1988, featuring special effects, musical productions, live animals and a four-course family feast.

Dinner show venues, theaters, and restaurants for family fun and adventure can be found in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Branson, Missouri; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud, The Comedy Barn Theater, and Frizzle Chicken Café.

More information on the Pirates Voyage experiences in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is available at PiratesVoyage.com



What They’re Saying: