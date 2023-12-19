Dolly Parton to Open Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Panama City Beach, Florida

Dolly Parton is bringing the swashbuckling excitement of her Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show to the Florida Panhandle in spring 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Land has been acquired at Pier Park in Panama City Beach to build a new venue for the popular dinner show concept.
- The 60,000 square foot indoor theater will have more than 1000 seats. Guests will be treated to a dinner and show where the Crimson and Sapphire pirates battle on deck, in the water of the 15-foot-deep lagoon, and in the “sky” above the two full-sized pirate ships that serve as the swashbuckling stage for adventure, excitement and fun for everyone.
- The new dinner show is anticipated to create 300 jobs, and an extensive nationwide talent search will begin in mid-2024 for the cast. The total cost for the project is estimated at $60 million.
- Dolly Parton’s dinner shows have operated since 1988, featuring special effects, musical productions, live animals and a four-course family feast.
- Dinner show venues, theaters, and restaurants for family fun and adventure can be found in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Branson, Missouri; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud, The Comedy Barn Theater, and Frizzle Chicken Café.
- More information on the Pirates Voyage experiences in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is available at PiratesVoyage.com.
What They’re Saying:
- Dolly Parton: “I’m so excited about bringing this show to such a great destination. With pirates, mermaids, exciting acrobatics, pyrotechnics, and even a few songs that I wrote, it’s a show that is perfect for all ages. My Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show has been a huge success in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and I knew that Panama City Beach was the perfect spot to open our third location. Everyone knows that I dream big, so we are going ‘overboard’ with the details as we prepare everything – from the show to the four-course pirates feast to the exterior of the building itself. I told my folks to get started as soon as possible, so we’re breaking ground for construction in January!”