Polaris Takes the Fight to Orchis in First Look at Marvel’s “Fall of the House of X #2”

Taking inspiration from her father Magneto, Polaris has brought the fight for mutantkind straight to her enemy: the anti-mutant organization Orchis. Marvel has shared a first look at "Fall of the House of X #2,” showing off some of the action.

In "Fall of the House of X (2024) #2″ by Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck, Lorna Dane launches a surprise attack on Orchis' space base.

Meanwhile, the X-Men—teetering on the edge of extinction—lash out against Orchis in their own way, with dual attacks on an Orchis aircraft as well as their Stark Sentinels. The X-Men may have reached their lowest point, but they most certainly are not going out without a fight.

A special first look at "Fall of the House of X (2024) #2″ shows Polaris sending Knowhere on a collision course with the Orchis station. Although Orchis attempts to fight back, their metal bullets mean nothing to this mistress of magnetism, who smirks at their feeble attempts to stop her.

One page finds Wolverine launching himself into a bloody battle claws-first, while Nightcrawler leaves one of his enemies drifting through space. In another page, Rogue and Gambit leap out of the X-jet to the aid of Emma Frost and Synch, who hold their own against one of Orchis' Stark Sentinels.