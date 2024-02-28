“Poor Things” Available on Hulu Starting March 7th

Poor Things was a hit in theaters and now next month you’ll be able to experience this film from the comfort of your own home on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things will be going from the big screen to Hulu on March 7.
  • This film was nominated for 11 Oscars and won five BAFTA Awards.

Poor Things Synopsis:

  • From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).
  • Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents.
  •  Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.  

Cast:

  • Emma Stone as Bella Baxter
  • Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn
  • Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter
  • Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles
  • Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington
  • Suzy Bemba [fr] as Toinette
  • Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley
  • Kathryn Hunter as Swiney
  • Vicki Pepperdine as Mrs. Prim
  • Margaret Qualley as Felicity
  • Hanna Schygulla as Martha von Kurtzroc
  • Keeley Forsyth as Allison the maid
  • John Locke as David the butler
  • Kate Handford as Kitty
  • Owen Good as Gerald
  • Damien Bonnard as Father
  • Tom Stourton as Steward
  • Raphaël Thiéry as Saveur the butcher
  • Wayne Brett as Priest
  • Carminho as Fado singing woman
  • Jerskin Fendrix as Lisbon restaurant musician

