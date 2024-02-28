“Poor Things” Available on Hulu Starting March 7th

Poor Things was a hit in theaters and now next month you’ll be able to experience this film from the comfort of your own home on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things will be going from the big screen to Hulu on March 7.

will be going from the big screen to Hulu on March 7. This film was nominated for 11 Oscars and won five BAFTA Awards.

Poor Things Synopsis:

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).

Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents.

Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Cast:

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter

Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn

Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter

Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles

Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington

Suzy Bemba [fr] as Toinette

Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley

Kathryn Hunter as Swiney

Vicki Pepperdine as Mrs. Prim

Margaret Qualley as Felicity

Hanna Schygulla as Martha von Kurtzroc

Keeley Forsyth as Allison the maid

John Locke as David the butler

Kate Handford as Kitty

Owen Good as Gerald

Damien Bonnard as Father

Tom Stourton as Steward

Raphaël Thiéry as Saveur the butcher

Wayne Brett as Priest

Carminho as Fado singing woman

Jerskin Fendrix as Lisbon restaurant musician