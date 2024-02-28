“Poor Things” Available on Hulu Starting March 7th

Poor Things was a hit in theaters and now next month you’ll be able to experience this film from the comfort of your own home on Hulu.
- Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things will be going from the big screen to Hulu on March 7.
- This film was nominated for 11 Oscars and won five BAFTA Awards.
Poor Things Synopsis:
- From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).
- Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents.
- Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
Cast:
- Emma Stone as Bella Baxter
- Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn
- Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter
- Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles
- Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington
- Suzy Bemba [fr] as Toinette
- Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley
- Kathryn Hunter as Swiney
- Vicki Pepperdine as Mrs. Prim
- Margaret Qualley as Felicity
- Hanna Schygulla as Martha von Kurtzroc
- Keeley Forsyth as Allison the maid
- John Locke as David the butler
- Kate Handford as Kitty
- Owen Good as Gerald
- Damien Bonnard as Father
- Tom Stourton as Steward
- Raphaël Thiéry as Saveur the butcher
- Wayne Brett as Priest
- Carminho as Fado singing woman
- Jerskin Fendrix as Lisbon restaurant musician
