Photos / Video: Searchlight Pictures’ “Poor Things” Celebrates Home Release with Party Featuring Dancing, Costumes, More

Last night in Los Angeles, California, Laughing Place was invited to attend a special party celebrating the home media release of the Oscar-nominated Yorgos Lanthimos film Poor Things from Searchlight Pictures.

The centerpiece of this event was a unique performance by two professional dancers from Dancing with the Stars: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, specially choreographed to part of the also-Oscar-nominated original score from Poor Things by acclaimed composer Jerskin Fendrix.

Watch "Dancing with the Stars" performance at "Poor Things" home media release party:

One of the other major highlights of the Poor Things party was the costume display of jaw-dropping outfits worn by actress Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, all created by costume designer Holly Waddington (both Stone and Waddington are nominated for Academy Awards this year as well).

Rewinding time a little bit, when we arrived at the extremely nice venue (Ebell of Los Angeles) we found Poor Things signage pointing us in the right direction. And after checking in, there was also an extremely cool ship miniature used in the making of the film.l

The first hour or so of the party was spent exploring the venue and enjoying other dancers setting the mood on the dance floor.

Outside in the extremely pleasant and relaxing courtyard area, there was a big projected image of the Poor Things billboard, plus a giant fold-out photo opportunity showing off more of the amazing costumes from the movie. Plus, bartenders served a variety of beer and wine, along with a special signature cocktail themed to Bella Baxter herself.

Other treats included hors d'oeuvres and ice cream, and there were even actresses hired to roam the party dressed and behaving in the childlike way that Bella does in the earlier parts of the story. And the Dancing with the Stars performers came out for a photo op as well.

All told, this was a really fun and well-put-together evening that reminded me just how much I enjoyed Poor Things as a film, and really made me want to watch it again, which fortunately will be possible very soon from the comfort of my own living room.

Poor Things arrives on Digital on February 27 and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 12, with exclusive bonus content. Pre-order now.