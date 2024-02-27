“Pop Culture Moms” a New Podcast Hosted by Andie Mitchell and Sabrina Kohlberg Debuts Today

ABC News has announced a new podcast debuting today called Pop Culture Moms, hosted by best friends Andie Mitchell and Sabrina Kohlberg.

What’s Happening:

ABC News announced today a new podcast series titled Pop Culture Moms , a production of ABC Audio in partnership with Good Morning America .

The new series, hosted by best friends of more than two decades, bestselling author Andie Mitchell and Emmy Award-winning Good Morning America producer Sabrina Kohlberg, brings a fresh perspective to parenting by delving into the lessons and insights offered by fellow pop culture "scholars" on the fictional moms we love (or love to hate) the most.

Each week, Andie and Sabrina sit down with celebrity moms in thoughtful, hilarious and candid conversations around parenting themes, ranging from the "Cool Mom" trope popularized by the 2004 film Mean Girls and perfectionism and parenting to the tricky aspects of mother/daughter relationships, all while exploring the comedy of what parenthood is like in real life.

Pop Culture Moms debuts today, February 27th, with new episodes released weekly.

The season premiere features actress Alanna Ubach, star of HBO's Euphoria for a discussion exploring trust between parents and their children as well as parenting styles when it comes to permissiveness vs. setting boundaries and creating rules.

The trailer and first episode of Pop Culture Moms are available now for free on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts Spotify Amazon Music iHeartRadio Pandora TuneIn Audacy

What They’re Saying:

Laura Mayer, executive producer of Podcast Programming for ABC News said: “We’re excited to expand our podcast programming at ABC News and bring Pop Culture Moms, with its hilarious and heartfelt content, to our listeners. Andie and Sabrina’s genuine friendship, along with their real-life experiences as moms to toddlers themselves, will resonate with parents and pop culture enthusiasts alike.”