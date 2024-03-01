Preview: Heavyweight Contenders Clash at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev

The UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas this weekend for another exciting Fight Night event. An interesting card brings some great fighters to the octagon with a lot of big opportunities to be had. And fight fans will be able to see every moment of it on ESPN+.

Heavyweight contenders will clash in the main event with one looking to maintain his place in the top 15 while the other looks to crack the rankings. Plus, a light heavyweight showdown pits a fan favorite against a fast-rising star and a former flyweight championship challenger meets another top contender.

Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev

The flyweight division has quickly become one of the UFC most interesting in recent years, with one of the sport’s greatest rivalries giving way to a brand new champ. And lex Perez has been right there for all of it.Despite his 24-7 record, Perez is coming off of back to back losses against two of the last three flyweight champs. Perez has looked great in the octagon, posting a 6-1 record prior to those losses, but he hasn’t been able to win the big one. Now, he’s got a chance to vault himself back up into that top tier of the division to try and prove he belongs there.

For Muhammad Mokaev though, that tier would be brand new territory. The 23-year-old sports an 11-0 record with six submissions, including one over UFC veteran Tim Elliott in his most recent outing. That win brought his UFC record to 5-0 and now is his chance to prove he belongs at the top of this class. This should be a fast-paced battle with a lot of high-level grappling on display. Expect some wild scrambles and a really fun fight.

Light Heavyweight bout: Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro

The light heavyweight division remains one of the most open, with a lot of spots up for grabs and this fight could see someone crack the top 15. For Vitor Petrino, the top 15 seems like an early stepping stone in his young and dominant career. He currently sports a perfect 10-0 record with seven knockouts, including one in his only three UFC fights. The heavy-handed Brazilian could score a huge victory here and continue his perfect push against a veteran.

However, Tyson Pedro is not just going to lie down for the up-and-comer. With a 10-4 record, five knockouts and five submissions, this former light heavyweight contender knows how to put his opponents away. Unfortunately for him, he has dropped four of his last eight bouts and needs to build some momentum again to get back into the rankings. Pedro can stop a fight in a hurry with his hands, but I would expect him to a look to grapple at least a little bit here.

Heavyweight bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev

Who doesn’t love a heavyweight main event? Whether the title is on the line or we’ve got two guys just looking to make a name for themselves, it’s always fun to watch the big boys battle. And this fight will be no exception. You can certainly expect some fireworks in this one.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been at the top of the class for some time now. He has faced four former heavyweight champions, and defeated three of them. Boasting a 13-5 record with 12 knockouts, Rozenstruik is one of the most feared strikers in the class without a doubt. However, he has struggled of late, losing four of his last six. Coming off of a submission loss to Jailton Almeida in May, Rozenstruik needs to get back in the win column if he wants to keep his place in the top 15.

There’s a reason he is not the betting favorite in this main event though. Shamil Gaziev comes into this bout with a perfect 12-0 record and eight knockouts, including one in his UFC debut against Martin Buday in December. Now, Gaziev has a massive opportunity in front of him in just his second trip to the octagon. With three submission victories also under his belt, Buday may look to grapple a bit to avoid the power of Rozenstruik. If one of these guys lands a punch though, all bets are off. This should be fun.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev will be held Saturday, March 2 at 4:00 PM ET. Fight fans can watch live on ESPN+.