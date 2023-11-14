Preview of the Soundtrack to Searchlight Pictures’ “Poor Things” Coming Tomorrow

Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things will be coming to theaters next month, but those looking forward to the release of the new film can get a preview of its soundtrack starting tomorrow, November 15.

hits theaters on December 8, Milan Records will release the film’s soundtrack as well. However, starting tomorrow, fan will be able to listen to two singles from the album – “Bella” and “Lisbon” – according to IndieWire

Poor Things will be the first film score composed by Jerskin Fendrix and the first time filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos collaborated with a dedicated composer for a feature film.

What they’re saying:

Composer Jerskin Fendrix: “If there’s some kind of injustice or [the characters are] upset about something it comes out in this extremely endearing and kind of cute and embarrassing way. And [so] my toolbox, musically, is talking about feelings in a very embarrassingly kind of open way. There was also the cosmetic side of making sure that [the score] could keep up with how extraordinarily imaginative all of the production and the costume designs were. But, at the core of it, I think it really had to be very emotionally vulnerable and non-verbal.”

About Poor Things: