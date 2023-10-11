Ravensburger Announced That the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Will Come to 10 New Countries in 2024

Ravensburger has announced that the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG) will be available in 10 new countries in 2024.

What’s Happening:

Ravensburger Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG)

Illumineers in Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Mexico will be able to answer the call starting with the release of the third set in early 2024.

These territories effectively double the global availability of Disney Lorcana TCG, which originally launched in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg earlier this year.

Alongside its expansion into new countries, the Disney Lorcana TCG will be available in Italian starting with the third set.

Italian will be the fourth language for the game, which is also available in English, French and German languages.

To address increased demand following the game’s initial launch, in September, Ravensburger announced plans to reprint the first set of the Disney Lorcana TCG, The First Chapter.

The reprint will also include the second set of the game, Rise of the Floodborn, and is expected to be available for the 2023 Holiday season in North America and by January 2024 in Europe.

What They’re Saying: