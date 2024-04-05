Ravensburger Announces Increased Player Cap for Disney Lorcana Challenge Events, Ticketing Update

Following the quick sell out of the first Disney Lorcana Challenges, Ravensburger has announced increased capacity and new ticket on-sale dates for these events.

Due to the popularity of the Disney Lorcana Challenge events, Ravensburger has announced an increase to the player cap.

While these events were originally announced to accommodate 512 players, this will now be raised significantly.

First, the cap will be adjusted to 2,048 for the inaugural events in Atlanta, Georgia and Lille, France taking place on May 25th.

As a result of this update, the Atlanta Challenge will move to the Georgia World Congress Center while the Lille event will remain at the Lille Grand Palais.

For future events, the cap will be at least double the originally-announced 512 but may increase as venue capacity allows.

Notably, when the player count in a tournament is 1,025 or higher, Continental Championship qualifications and promo card prizing will scale.

More details on that aspect will be shared alongside the final prize list.

Additionally, Ravensburger has announced plans to accelerate a ramp up of Disney Lorcana Challenge events in response to demand.

This will include additional events prior to the Continental Championships — but more details are yet to come.

For the May events in Atlanta and Lille, existing ticket pages will be utilized.

Additional tickets for the Lillie Disney Lorcana Challenge will go on sale Monday, April 8th, at 20:00 CEST (8 pm, Central European Time.)

For the Atlanta event, additional waves of tickets will open only to those on the waitlist. Those sales will begin this weekend.

If players are on the waitlist and are chosen to participate, they will have 24 hours from receiving the email to purchase a ticket. Players can only purchase tickets during the assigned window, otherwise, the opportunity to purchase a ticket will become available to another player on the waitlist.

Future Disney Lorcana Challenge event tickets will be issued through the platform Melee. This ensures all tickets are linked to the account a player is using to register for the tournament.

Ticket sales for future events will resume early next week.

Here are the six Disney Lorcana Challenge events for North America: May 25-26: Atlanta, GA June 8-9: Chicago, IL July 20-21: Fort Worth, TX August 24-25: Toronto, ON September 21-22: Las Vegas, NV October 26-27: Seattle, WA

