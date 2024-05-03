Star Wars Fans Can Save This Weekend With Rare Coupon At Regal Robot

This weekend only, Star Wars fans can enjoy special savings at Regal Robot, where they are celebrating Star Wars Day with a rare coupon for 25% on select Star Wars decor.

Star Wars fans can celebrate May 4th with special savings at Regal Robot, where they can use coupon code MT42024 to save 25% on Regal Robot’s hand-painted Star Wars sculptural magnets and our unique 2D wall decor. Additional items in this sale include their Mudhorn Mini Skull, Rancor Corbel Wall Decor and Han Solo Carbonite Wall decor!

Fans can also get their hands on 2D Art Plaques, including embossed metal art pieces of the earliest Star Wars poster, and posters for The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

The offer also applies to magnetic mini sculptures of creatures from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and many of the Star Wars films.

Quantities on these items are limited, some of which are already sold out, so those interested should head over to Regal Robot

This offer is for standard, in-stock items only and does not include items from Regal Robot’s Custom Furniture or Archive Collection/Custom Character studio pages. All offers are while supplies last. The coupon code MT42024 is required.

Coupon does not apply to shipping costs and can not be combined with other coupons.

Offer applies to new orders only and can not be applied retroactively.

You can see Regal Robot’s website’s Payment, Shipping and Returns