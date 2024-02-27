Release Date Announced for the Anime Series “The Fable” on Disney+

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has set a release date for the anime series The Fable.

What's Happening:

. The worldwide launch to the streaming service will be on April 7.

This is the latest anime partnership between Disney and Japanese publishing powerhouse Kodansha.

About The Fable:

follows “a legendary killer for hire called “Fable” who has spent his entire life training to become the world’s best assassin. Famed within the underworld for his skill set, Fable knows nothing except how to deliver a quick death. After finishing off the year with more confirmed kills than ever before, Fable suddenly finds himself at a loss when the head of his crime family orders him to lay low and not kill anyone for a year.

Suddenly uprooted, moved to Osaka and surrounded by trigger-happy criminals, Fable will be forced to control his temperament and adapt to the ordinary if he wants to survive.”

Voice Performance:

Kazuyuki Okitsu ( Metallic Rouge, Gintama ) as Fable/Akira Sato

Miyuki Sawashiro ( Ohsama Sentai King-Ohger, Kamen Rider Decade ) as Yoko Sato

Kana Hanazawa ( Your Name, The Garden of Words ), as Misaki Shimizu

Akio Otsuka ( Ghost in the Shell, One Piece ) as Takeshi Ebihara

Kenjiro Tsuda ( Yi Yi, Golden Kamuy ) as Kojima

Tetsuo Komura ( Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Little Witch Academia ) as Boss

) as Boss Jun Fukushima (Undead Unluck, Goblin Slayer) as Jackal Tomioka