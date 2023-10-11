Rom the Spaceknight Returns in New Marvel Variant Covers

This January, Rom will reunite with some of your favorite Marvel heroes in new variant covers. Marvel shared a first look at six new covers featuring characters like Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Iron Man and more.

Throughout Rom’s hit solo series, the popular toy-turned-Marvel-super-hero teamed up with the Avengers, the X-Men, and more in beloved stories.

Now, thanks to an exciting collaboration between Marvel Comics and Hasbro, a leading toy and game company, the armored Spaceknight will once again battle bravely beside Marvel icons in a series of stunning covers.

Brought to you by some of the industry’s leading artists, these six all-new variant covers will adorn some of January’s hottest issues and feature Rom, armed with his legendary neutralizer, blasting his way through the Marvel Universe alongside Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and more.

Rom was a pivotal figure of 80s Marvel Comics storytelling. Now, fans can experience his original adventures with long-awaited Rom collections and reprints, including last month’s facsimile edition of “Rom #1,” and the upcoming “Rom and the X-Men: Marvel Tales #1″ and “Rom: The Original Years Omnibus Volume 1.”

Celebrate the resurgence of these rare stories with these fantastic all-new variant covers. Check out all six today and inquire with your local comic ship regarding availability and preorders.

On Sale January 3

“Amazing Spider-Man #41″ Rom Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman

On Sale January 10

“Thanos #2″ Rom Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke

On Sale January 17

“Captain Marvel #4″ Rom Variant Cover by David Marquez

“Guardians of the Galaxy #10″ Rom Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio

“Invincible Iron Man #14″ Rom Variant Cover by Skan

“X-Men #30″ Rom Variant Cover by Peach Momoko