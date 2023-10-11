Rom the Spaceknight Returns in New Marvel Variant Covers

by |
Tags: , , ,

This January, Rom will reunite with some of your favorite Marvel heroes in new variant covers. Marvel shared a first look at six new covers featuring characters like Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Iron Man and more.

  • Throughout Rom’s hit solo series, the popular toy-turned-Marvel-super-hero teamed up with the Avengers, the X-Men, and more in beloved stories.
  • Now, thanks to an exciting collaboration between Marvel Comics and Hasbro, a leading toy and game company, the armored Spaceknight will once again battle bravely beside Marvel icons in a series of stunning covers.
  • Brought to you by some of the industry’s leading artists, these six all-new variant covers will adorn some of January’s hottest issues and feature Rom, armed with his legendary neutralizer, blasting his way through the Marvel Universe alongside Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and more.
  • Rom was a pivotal figure of 80s Marvel Comics storytelling. Now, fans can experience his original adventures with long-awaited Rom collections and reprints, including last month’s facsimile edition of “Rom #1,” and the upcoming “Rom and the X-Men: Marvel Tales #1″ and “Rom: The Original Years Omnibus Volume 1.”
  • Celebrate the resurgence of these rare stories with these fantastic all-new variant covers. Check out all six today and inquire with your local comic ship regarding availability and preorders.

On Sale January 3


“Amazing Spider-Man #41″ Rom Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman


“Thanos #2″ Rom Variant Cover by Taurin Clarke

On Sale January 10


“Captain Marvel #4″ Rom Variant Cover by David Marquez

On Sale January 17


“Guardians of the Galaxy #10″ Rom Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio


“Invincible Iron Man #14″ Rom Variant Cover by Skan


“X-Men #30″ Rom Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack