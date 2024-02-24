Actor Ryan Cosnett To Join Cast of 9-1-1 For Guest Star Role In Season 7

With season 7 only a few weeks away, a new cast member has been added to the show, with Rick Cosnett joining as a guest star as the 9-1-1 arrives on ABC, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

It has been reported that actor Rick Cosnett is joining the upcoming seventh season of 9-1-1 in a key recurring role.

in a key recurring role. The series is making its debut on ABC after its cancellation by Fox, with the new season taking place on a cruise ship with harrowing experiences ahead.

Having boarded a cruise ship during the Season 6 finale for a secret honeymoon vacation, Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause) are at the center of the action when terrorists take over their ship.

Cosnett will reportedly guest star in a key story arc as the charismatic cruise director, Julian Enes.

A recently released teaser trailer gives us a sneak peek of what’s ahead in the new season on ABC, and you can check that out below.

Cosnett is known for portraying Eddie Thawne and Cobalt Blue on The Flash , with other roles on Elias Harper on Quantico , and on The Vampire Diaries, where he played Dr. Wes Maxfield. Along with upcoming roles in the Apple TV series Palm Royale, and films Master Gardener and Shoulder Dance.

also stars Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz. The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders — including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers — who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.

The 7th season of 9-1-1 arrives on ABC on March 11th.