Sabine’s Loth Cat Stream Now Available on Disney+

Previously, a special lofi video celebrating a creature from Star Wars: Ahsoka was revealed to celebrate the series finale earlier this year. Now, that stream is available anytime anywhere on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has uploaded a two hour long video of Sabine’s Loth Cat, Murley, from the hit Star Wars series, Ahsoka, backed by relaxing lofi music.
- The official description of the video reads: Help babysit Sabine’s Loth-cat, Murley, while she explores the galaxy. Relax or catnap to Star Wars ambience composed by Kevin Kiner, Sean Kiner, Deana Kiner, and Jason Fujita.
- The video, originally debuted on various social media streams to help fans usher in the series finale of the hit series, and was since uploaded to YouTube (above).
- The YouTube incarnation of the video has an 11 hour run time, perfect for a day of work or studying, whereas the Disney+ version clocks in at 2 hours.
- In the Star Wars universe, Murley was a Loth-cat who accompanied the Mandalorian Sabine Wren during the time of the New Republic, living alongside Wren in the LothalNet comm tower E-272 on the planet Lothal. Around 9 ABY, the cat spent time around Wren during her attempts to unlock a compass containing a star map and briefly encountered Wren's former Master, Ahsoka Tano. Wren later departed on a quest to find Jedi Padawan Ezra Bridger, leaving Murley on Lothal.
About Ahsoka:
- Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
- The series will also star:
- Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
- Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
- Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
- Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
- David Tennant as Huyang
- Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.
- Star Wars: Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.
