Sabine’s Loth Cat Stream Now Available on Disney+

Previously, a special lofi video celebrating a creature from Star Wars: Ahsoka was revealed to celebrate the series finale earlier this year. Now, that stream is available anytime anywhere on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has uploaded a two hour long video of Sabine’s Loth Cat, Murley, from the hit Star Wars series, Ahsoka, backed by relaxing lofi music.

The official description of the video reads: Help babysit Sabine's Loth-cat, Murley, while she explores the galaxy. Relax or catnap to Star Wars ambience composed by Kevin Kiner, Sean Kiner, Deana Kiner, and Jason Fujita.

The video, originally debuted on various social media streams to help fans usher in the series finale of the hit series, and was since uploaded to YouTube (above).

The YouTube incarnation of the video has an 11 hour run time, perfect for a day of work or studying, whereas the Disney+ version clocks in at 2 hours.

In the Star Wars universe, Murley was a Loth-cat who accompanied the Mandalorian.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The series will also star:
Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren
Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla
Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll
Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati
Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth
David Tennant as Huyang
Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn
Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger

Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.