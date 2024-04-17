“Willow” Star Warwick Davis Shares Tribute to His Wife Samantha Who Died at 53

Samantha Davis, the founder of dwarfism charity Little People UK and wife of actor Warwick Davis, passed away in March at the age of 53.

The couple met on the set of the 1988 film Willow and married three years later.

Mrs. Davis was an actor as well, appearing alongside her husband in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 .

. The couple founded the charity Little People UK in 2012 to help individuals with dwarfism and their families.

"She was passionate about helping people, without judgment. She had time for everyone and a genuine listening ear," Mr. Davis said of his wife.

He also described her as his "most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career."

He went on to say: "With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything, it was like having a super-power.”

Samantha Davis is survived also by their two children, Harrison and Annabelle, who also shared some words about their mother: "Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers.”

On the impact on their family her passing has had, Mr. Davis had this to say: "Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs.”

Disney also issued a statement regarding the passing of Mrs. Davis, calling her a "beloved member of the UK film and TV community."

They also added: "Our thoughts are with the Davis family during this difficult time.”

