Hiroyuki Sanada Inks Deal to Return for Second Season of FX’s “Shōgun”

After some recent speculation, it seems we will be seeing a second season of FX’s hit series Shōgun. Hiroyuki Sanada has signed on to continue playing the role of Lord Yoshii Toranaga, according to Deadline.
- Shōgun is an adaptation of James Clavell’s novel chronicling Toranaga’s journey to become shōgun and lead Japan to an era of peace.
- The series has seen both critical and commercial success, which now has the network working on a second season.
- However, as Deadline reports, other elements are still being finalized to potentially turn this limited series into an ongoing drama series.
- This change would also impact the 2024 Emmy Award race, with the timing of the decision tied to the deadline for Emmy submissions.
- A second season would move Shōgun from the ‘Limited Series’ category to the ‘Drama Series’ category.
- In addition to Shōgun, Sanada’s storied career has also seen him hold roles in Marvel’s Avengers Endgame, HBO’s Westworld, Columbia Pictures’ Bullet Train and much more.
About Shōgun:
- Shōgun is created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo.
- Alongside Cosmo Jarvis who stars as John Blackthorne, the series features an acclaimed Japanese cast – unprecedented for a U.S. production – that includes:
- Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko
- Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige
- Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi
- Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari
- Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji
- Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu
- Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro
- Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado
- Yuka Kouri as Kiku
- Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata
