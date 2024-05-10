Hiroyuki Sanada Inks Deal to Return for Second Season of FX’s “Shōgun”

After some recent speculation, it seems we will be seeing a second season of FX’s hit series Shōgun. Hiroyuki Sanada has signed on to continue playing the role of Lord Yoshii Toranaga, according to Deadline.

  • Shōgun is an adaptation of James Clavell’s novel chronicling Toranaga’s journey to become shōgun and lead Japan to an era of peace.
  • The series has seen both critical and commercial success, which now has the network working on a second season.
  • However, as Deadline reports, other elements are still being finalized to potentially turn this limited series into an ongoing drama series.
  • This change would also impact the 2024 Emmy Award race, with the timing of the decision tied to the deadline for Emmy submissions.
  • A second season would move Shōgun from the ‘Limited Series’ category to the ‘Drama Series’ category.
  • In addition to Shōgun, Sanada’s storied career has also seen him hold roles in Marvel’s Avengers Endgame, HBO’s Westworld, Columbia Pictures’ Bullet Train and much more.

About Shōgun:

  • Shōgun is created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo.
  • Alongside Cosmo Jarvis who stars as John Blackthorne, the series features an acclaimed Japanese cast – unprecedented for a U.S. production – that includes:
    • Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko
    • Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige
    • Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi
    • Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari
    • Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji
    • Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu
    • Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro
    • Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado
    • Yuka Kouri as Kiku
    • Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata
  • Check out Alex’s review of the hit series.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
