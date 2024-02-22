Award-Winning “SC Featured” Returns This Weekend on ESPN’s “SportsCenter”

The acclaimed SC Featured storytelling brand is set to make its return for a new season this Sunday, February 25th, on SportsCenter. The Emmy-winning series continues its longstanding tradition of Sunday features within ESPN’s distinguished news and information program.

What’s Happening:

SC Featured stories air exclusively during the NFL offseason months, offering compelling narratives that captivate fans.

Kicking off the new season, "MONGO" features the story of the iconic 1985 Chicago Bears' standout defensive tackle, Steve "Mongo" McMichael. The piece will delve into McMichael's battle against ALS, highlighting how the prospect of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame ignited within him the strength to continue fighting against the disease.

During the recent Super Bowl weekend, McMichael was announced as a member of the Hall’s Class of 2024.

The segment will air in the 8:00 a.m. ET hour of Sunday's SportsCenter, re-air in the 11:00 p.m. program and then air again in other editions. SC Featured segments also are available on demand in an exclusive archive on ESPN+.

In addition to MONGO, stories scheduled for the first three weeks of SC Featured (schedule subject to change) include: March 3rd – Handle Harder Better – How Duke women's basketball Head Coach Kara Lawson's "HANDLE HARD BETTER" speech has helped a slew of coaches and teachers inspire their teams and classrooms. March 10th – Arthur The Dog – In the incredible story of a dog named Arthur, SC Featured uncovers how an adventurer racer rescued a homeless dog during the world championship competition.

(schedule subject to change) include:

What They’re Saying:

José Morales, Vice President, Production, ESPN Features: “The SC Featured brand has earned its reputation for impactful storytelling, and we’re looking forward to sharing our 2024 lineup. Our team of producers and reporters are renowned for their ability to deliver compelling content that resonates deeply with sports fans.”

About SC Featured:

Since its inception in 2002 as the SportsCenter Sunday Feature , later rebranded as SC Featured in 2013, the brand has garnered significant recognition.

In the last 10 years, SC Featured stories have won more than 90 industry awards. The series has received 50 Sports Emmy Award nominations, winning five Sports Emmys.

stories have won more than 90 industry awards. The series has received 50 Sports Emmy Award nominations, winning five Sports Emmys. In total, the ESPN Features Unit, responsible for producing SC Featured since 2002, has earned 133 Sports Emmy Award nominations, culminating in 20 Emmys. Notably, the Features Unit has also been honored with 21 Edward R. Murrow Journalism Awards in 21 years. SC Featured has won eight in the last eight years.