Scarlet Witch, Black Widow and More Star in “Women of Marvel #1” Trailer

Whether it's the Boss of Space pummeling back an alien invasion or the Scarlet Witch weaving a magical protection, the "Women of Marvel” have got your back! This week, "Women of Marvel” returns in a star-studded anthology. Before it hits stands, fans can get a glimpse of what to expect in an all-new "Women of Marvel #1″ trailer.
- The trailer spotlights fan-favorite characters like Scarlet Witch, Black Widow, Ms. Marvel, and Squirrel Girl, offers a tease of future events with Madame Web, and an exciting look ahead at what's in store for our women characters this year.
- Check out the new trailer:
- For over 10 years, "Women of Marvel” has highlighted iconic women characters and storytellers from throughout Marvel Comics history.
- Fans won’t want to miss celebrating the spirit and mission of this fantastic program with these phenomenal tales starring some of Marvel’s greatest heroes.
- Check out the cover below, and celebrate Women’s History Month Marvel Comics-style when "Women of Marvel #1″ hits stands on February 28.