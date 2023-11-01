Scott Van Pelt Wins Big in New Ad for ESPN BET

ESPN BET, a branded online sportsbook for fans in the United States, has unveiled a new ad ahead of its launch later this month.

The new ad sees longtime SportCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt getting alerts on his phone, first from the ESPN app letting him know Philadelphia has beaten Detroit and then from the ESPN BET app letting him know he has won his bet.

The ever-confident Van Pelt exclaims "never a doubt" as the ad comes to a close.

