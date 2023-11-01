Scott Van Pelt Wins Big in New Ad for ESPN BET

ESPN BET, a branded online sportsbook for fans in the United States, has unveiled a new ad ahead of its launch later this month.
- The new ad sees longtime SportCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt getting alerts on his phone, first from the ESPN app letting him know Philadelphia has beaten Detroit and then from the ESPN BET app letting him know he has won his bet.
- The ever-confident Van Pelt exclaims “never a doubt” as the ad comes to a close.
- Check out the new ad below and checkout the ESPN BET website for more information:
About ESPN BET
- ESPN BET furthers ESPN’s commitment to serve fans by leveraging ESPN’s industry-leading multi-platform reach with the rising product operations and expertise of PENN Entertainment.
- ESPN BET will become ESPN’s exclusive sportsbook, and PENN Entertainment will receive odds attribution, promotional services inclusive of digital product integrations, traditional media and content integrations, and ESPN talent access, among other services that collectively generate maximum fan awareness of ESPN BET.
- Over recent years, ESPN has increased multi-platform sports betting content, adding digital programming, radio segments, and editorial coverage from talent. ESPN BET is now the latest offering from ESPN to meet fan demand for a trusted brand in the sports betting space.
- The ESPN BET brand will be home to ESPN’s sports betting content across platforms.
- In concert with PENN Entertainment’s comprehensive responsible gaming programming, ESPN will use its platforms to educate sports fans on responsible gaming, including but not limited to:
- Continuing ESPN’s high standard of journalistic integrity when covering the sports betting space.
- Developing an ESPN committee of responsible gaming, representative of a diverse cross-section of the business, to regularly review compliance, programming, and policies.
- Implementing responsible marketing policies and guidelines to safeguard fans.
- Working with industry experts on best practices and continual review of responsible gaming programming.
- With the launch of ESPN BET coming this month, ESPN has begun transitioning to using official odds provided by ESPN BET across editorial and other content.