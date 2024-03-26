Five Additional Cast Members Join Searchlight’s Bob Dylan Biopic “A Complete Unknown”

Five major roles have been secured by Searchlight Pictures for its upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, according to Deadline.
- Set to star in the Bob Dylan biopic alongside Timothée Chalamet as the rock legend are Boyd Holbrook (The Bikeriders), Scoot McNairy (Argo), Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six) and Charlie Tahan (Ozark).
- Details regarding these actor’s characters are currently being kept under wraps.
- Other new cast additions include:
- P.J. Byrne (Babylon)
- Eli Brown (Gossip Girl)
- Nick Pupo (Halt and Catch Fire)
- Big Bill Morganfield
- Laura Kariuki
- Eric Berryman (Atlanta)
- David Alan Basche (Egg)
- Joe Tippett (Monarch)
- James Austin Johnson (Saturday Night Live)
- Set in the influential New York music scene of the early ’60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts — his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation — culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.
- Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro also star in the pic written by James Mangold and Jay Cocks (Gangs of New York).
- A Complete Unknown is being directed by James Mangold, director of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.