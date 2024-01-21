Searchlight Pictures Acquires Jesse Eisenberg’s “A Real Pain” at Sundance

In the first major deal to come out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Searchlight Pictures has acquired A Real Pain, directed and written by Jesse Eisenberg, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Eisenberg ( The Social Network ) stars in A Real Pain alongside new Emmy-winner Kieran Culkin ( Succession ) as mismatched cousins David and Benji. They reunite for a tour of Poland to honor their grandmother, but older tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family’s history.

Also starring in A Real Pain are:
Jennifer Grey ( Ferris Bueller's Day Off )
Will Sharpe ( The White Lotus )
Kurt Egyiawan ( Beasts of No Nation )
Liza Sadovy ( A Small Light )
Daniel Oreskes ( Only Murders in the Building )

are: The film is produced by Topic and Fruit Tree, with Ali Herting, Dave McCary, Ewa Puszczynska, Jennifer Semler, Eisenberg and Emma Stone.

Searchlight Pictures handed over $10 million for the worldwide distribution rights to the film.

A Real Pain will reportedly get a big theatrical release later this year.

What They’re Saying: