Searchlight Pictures Shares Official Trailer for “The Greatest Hits” Following SXSW Premiere

Searchlight Pictures have shared the official trailer for their upcoming film The Greatest Hits, which is coming to select theaters on April 5th and then dropping on Hulu the following week.

What’s Happening:

. Written and produced by Ned Benson, Harriet (Lucy Boynton) experiences a unique connection between art and reality. She discovers that specific songs have the power to transport her back in time, driving her to relive various special moments with her ex-boyfriend (David Corenswet). Her time-traveling experiences begin to bleed into present day when meeting someone new (Justin H. Min). Throughout her journey, Harriet explores the mesmerizing link between music and memory, facing her with difficult decisions of whether altering the past is a choice worth making.

Searchlight Pictures also shared a new poster for the film.