Searchlight’s “Suncoast” Gets A Theatrical Release Ahead of Streaming Debut In Select Markets

Searchlight Pictures’ Suncoast is coming to theaters in select markets ahead of a streaming debut on Hulu next month.
What’s Happening:
- Searchlight Pictures is taking to social media to remind moviegoers that their upcoming film, Suncoast, will arrive in theaters in select markets on Friday, February 2nd, 2024.
- You can check showtimes and find theaters (where available) at the official site for the film, here – bearing in mind that the film will only arrive in the Los Angeles, New York, Tampa, Phoenix, Kansas City, Dallas, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Miami areas.
- Inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Nico Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time.
- The intensely personal film had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and is now scheduled for a limited theatrical release in select Los Angeles and New York theaters on February 2nd, 2024. The film will also arrive on the same date in additional markets, including theaters in Tampa, Phoenix, Kansas City, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia and Miami.
- The ensemble cast of Suncoast also includes Matt Walsh, Keyla Monterosso Mejia, Scott MacArthur, Ella Anderson, Daniella Taylor, Amarr and Ariel Martin.
- If you can’t make it to a participating theater in the cities listed above, you can catch Suncoast when The film streams exclusively on Disney’s streaming platforms beginning on Feb. 9, 2024 – on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.
- You can find out more about what we thought of Searchlight Pictures’ Suncoast in our review here.
