Searchlight’s “Poor Things” Costume Exhibit Coming to Los Angeles for a Limited Time

A costume exhibit from Poor Things will be coming to the ASU FIDM Museum for a limited time in December.

What’s Happening:

Searchlight Pictures has partnered with the ASU Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) for a limited time Poor Things costume exhibit at the ASU FIDM Museum from December 1 – December 15, 2023.

costume exhibit at the ASU FIDM Museum from December 1 – December 15, 2023. From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the tale of the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).

Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents.

Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

The exhibit will showcase the unique, hand crafted costumes from the film created by Costume Designer Holly Waddington (The Great, Lady Macbeth).

When designing the costumes, Waddington envisioned what someone would wear when they are new to the world, untethered by societal norms.

The Poor Things costume exhibit at ASU FIDM will be open to the public beginning Friday, December 1 – Friday, December 15, 2023 from 10am PT – 5pm PT Monday – Friday in Downtown Los Angeles. Poor Things will be in theaters beginning December 8.

