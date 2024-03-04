SEC Network Tips Off March Madness with Men’s and Women’s Conference Tournament Coverage

SEC Network is posting up for the postseason with more than 60 hours of studio and event programming on SEC Network surrounding the action in Greenville, SC and Nashville, Tenn. First round, second round and quarterfinal Southeastern Conference Tournament games are set for SECN, accompanied with live studio coverage on site throughout both the women’s and men’s tournaments.

The first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the SEC Women’s Tournament will be televised on SEC Network.

Eric Frede will team up with Christy Thomaskutty and Tamika Catchings to call the first round, as well as afternoon games in the second round/quarterfinals, with Thomaskutty and Catchings alternating games.

The duo of Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck will announce evening games during the week and are also tasked with calling the semifinals and championship game.

Longtime ESPN analyst Brooke Weisbrod, who celebrated two decades with ESPN last season, will serve as the sideline reporter for the entire tournament.

The first and second rounds of the SEC Men’s Tournament, as well as the evening quarterfinals, are set for SEC Network.

Karl Ravech will have afternoon duties through the quarterfinals, and Tom Hart will call the evening matchups. Analysts for the weekday games are Jimmy Dykes, Dane Bradshaw and Daymeon Fishback.

Hart and Dykes will team up for Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s championship on ESPN.

Marty Smith and Alyssa Lang will share sideline duties throughout the tournament from Nashville on ESPN and SEC Network.

SEC Now has the action from Greenville covered, as analysts Steffi Sorensen and Nikki Fargas join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week.

Tournament studio action from Greenville will tip off SEC Now at 10:30 a.m. (Wed.), 11:30 a.m. (Thurs. and Fri.), along with Semifinal Saturday coverage throughout the day and a special Championship Sunday post-game edition at 8 p.m.

The following week, SEC Now will have live SEC Men’s Tournament programming from Music City, as hosts Dari Nowkhah and Peter Burns and analysts Pat Bradley, Dane Bradshaw, Daymeon Fishback and Ron Slay team up for pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage on SEC Network throughout the tournament.