See Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett in First Trailer for Apple’s “Palm Royale”

Get a first look at Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Carol Burnett in the first trailer for the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale.
What’s Happening:
- During today’s TCA Winter Press Tour, Apple TV+ revealed the trailer for the highly-anticipated new series Palm Royale, which premieres on March 20th.
- Set in high society Palm Beach in 1969, the series is loosely based on the novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie” by Juliet McDaniel.
- Kristen Wiig stars and executive produces the series.
- Palm Royale also stars:
- Laura Dern
- Allison Janney
- Ricky Martin
- Josh Lucas
- Leslie Bibb
- Amber Chardae Robinson
- Mindy Cohn
- Julia Duffy
- Kaia Gerber
- The series also features extra special guest star turns by Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett.
- The first three episodes will launch on March 20, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 8.
- Premise: Palm Royale is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, Palm Royale is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.
- The series is written, executive produced, and showrun by Abe Sylvia for Aunt Sylvia’s Moving Picture Company, executive produced by Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons for Jaywalker Pictures, Kristen Wiig, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Tate Taylor and John Norris for Wyolah Films, Sharr White, Sheri Holman, and Boat Rocker.
- The series is directed by Taylor, Sylvia, Claire Scanlon, and Stephanie Laing.