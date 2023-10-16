Seven Critically-Acclaimed Photographers Set for National Geographic’s “Photographer” Docuseries

Today, National Geographic announced the names of the seven critically acclaimed photographers featured in their upcoming six-episode docuseries, Photographer, from award-winning producers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

The world-renowned photographers, who are influential in industries such as fashion, wildlife, conservation and more, include: Fashion photographer Campbell Addy Ocean and conservation photographers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen Photojournalist Muhammed Muheisen Science photographer Anand Varma Portrait photographer Dan Winters Adventure photographer Krystle Wright

Photographer will premiere winter 2024 with a specific date to be announced shortly.

Photographer takes us on a journey with the world's most extraordinary visual storytellers, pairing them with today's leading documentary filmmakers for an exhilarating and dynamic international adventure.

Vasarhelyi and Chin direct the pilot episode, which follows Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier.

Other directors will be announced shortly.

During each episode we embed with a photographer from a range of disciplines while they work to make iconic images that stand the test of time.

Through verité footage of their current mission interwoven with backstory, archival materials and interviews, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of each photographer’s process, how they found themselves behind the camera, and discover how they see and experience the world.

For over 135 years, National Geographic has built a storied legacy in visual storytelling, showing an interconnected world through the work of thousands of renowned photographers.

With millions of images moving at a rapid clip across news and social media daily, it can be difficult to focus on a singular picture that captures one moment more than any other.

This is what these photographers precisely do – they use the power of visual storytelling to capture life in motion showing us the world in entirely new and unprecedented ways.

This series will masterfully delve into the nuances of the craft of photography while staying rooted in universal themes through a personal lens.

Photographer transcends the genre of photography shows to take a deep dive into the forces that drive these obsessive photographers on their quests for visual perfection.

Photographer is produced by Little Monster Films for National Geographic. For Little Monster Films, E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin and Pagan Harleman are executive producers; and Anna Barnes and Brent Kunkle are co-executive producers.

is produced by Little Monster Films for National Geographic. For Little Monster Films, E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin and Pagan Harleman are executive producers; and Anna Barnes and Brent Kunkle are co-executive producers. For National Geographic, Betsy Forhan and Chris Kugelman are executive producers; Charlie Parsons is senior vice president, Development; and Tom McDonald is executive vice president, Global Factual and Unscripted Content.

What they’re saying:

Tom McDonald, EVP, Global Factual and Unscripted Content, National Geographic: “The diverse range of photographers at the heart of this series each have different focuses in their work but the throughline across all of them remains: to inspire a deeper connection to the world and to ignite curiosity through striking images. That’s the goal of what we do at National Geographic– to spark that wonder and curiosity – and we’re looking forward to bringing the daring, creative spirits of each of these photographers to viewers around the world.”

About the photographers: