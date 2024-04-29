TV Review: Hulu’s “Shardlake” is a Grim Meeting of “Game of Thrones” and “Sherlock Holmes”

If you’re looking for story drenched in mystery, suspense and deception that also happens to be set in 16th century England, we have just the thing for you. C.J. Sansom’s murder mystery novel series has been adapted into a grim new series for Hulu.

Shardlake follows Matthew Shardlake, played by Arthur Hughes, a lawyer with an acute sense of justice and one of the few honest men in a world beset with scheming and plots. Shardlake works for Thomas Cromwell, played by Sean Bean, the dangerous and all-powerful right-hand man to Henry VIII. As he investigates the murder of one of Cromwell’s commissioners at a monastery in the remote town of Scarnsea, he is accompanied by Jack Barak, played by Anthony Boyle, a cocky and good-looking character who may be Cromwell’s spy.

This new series is like Game of Thrones meets Sherlock Holmes. No, there are no dragons or shapeshifting magic-wielders, but there are plenty of noblemen of various degrees making plays for power. Couple that with the investigative expertise of your justice-driven leading man, and you’ve got a pretty interesting hybrid of the two beloved franchises.

With that being said, if there is one word to describe this new series, it would be “grim.” There is a fair amount of fun in the witty banter between the titular character and his counterpart, Barak, but that’s the extent of any lightheartedness this show has to offer. It is otherwise bleak and dark, which is not necessarily a bad thing when it comes to a murder mystery. Just know what you’re getting yourself into.

The cast does an adequate job of providing believable performances and getting the audience invested in their characters. Hughes and Boyle stand out in the leading roles, while a brief appearance by Sean Bean provides some extra weight to the cast, albeit with very little screen time. Babou Ceesay and Matthew Steer also stand out in limited roles.

There are moments that feel as though they might specifically serve those who are fans of the book series, while seeming out of place to those who have not. Shardlake has multiple dramatic monologues in his solitude that feel as though they must have been lifted directly from the pages of the novel. Again, it’s a touch that fans of the books might enjoy. For those who have no though, its stands out as one of those “people don’t act like this in real life” moments.

Overall, Shardlake is an interesting watch for those who like to engross themselves in mystery. It is certainly not lighthearted or fun, but it does enough to captivate its audience and draw it into its story. If you are not opposed to a whole lot of death and deception surrounded by nothing but gray stone walls and even grayer storytelling tones, Shardlake is worth a watch.

Shardlake premieres Wednesday, May 1 on Hulu.