ABC’s “Shark Tank” Caps Landmark 15th Season Tonight – A Look at the Entrepreneurs and Products Pitching

Tonight, Shark Tank’s 15th season comes to a close. After another round of episodes showcasing some outstanding businesses (and perhaps some quirky ones), the landmark season has one more batch of pitches to share. Joining some of the regular Sharks this time around is returning guest Candace Nelson — founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes, best known for their cupcake ATMs.

So what pitches will these Sharks be hearing on the season finale?

To open the episode, we see a familiar face pitching the Tank: Maria Shriver. She’s joined by her son Patrick Schwarzenegger to gain investment in their company, Mosh. While this may initially appear to be another protein bar, Mosh’s mission is to highlight the link between diet and brain health. Specifically, Shriver shares how the family has been affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Next into the Tank is a tea meant to evoke the body and flavors of coffee — thus sparing those who might be sensitive to some of coffee's side effects but crave it anyway. Called Sip Herbals, this invention comes from entrepreneur Orleatha Smith and utilizes such ingredients as chicory and dandelion root. If I may, among the products featured on this episode, this was the one I was most interested in personally. Just a word of warning though: after this segment, you might not look at vanilla or beavers the same way again.

Continuing the theme of female entrepreneurs (whether or not on purpose), we next meet Vanessa Dawson and her product Arber. This organic plant care line includes pesticides, fungicides, bio protectants, and more. But are the Sharks seeing green?

Finally, we have one more female small business owner step into the Tank to cap off the year. Samantha Coxe’s product is Flaus — which is an electric flossing solution. Seeing as Sharks are known for their many rows of teeth, it seems like a homerun, right? Well, you’ll need to wait and see how this pitch (and all the others) end up.

With this collection of amazing entrepreneurs and products, Season 15 of Shark Tank is complete. And while we know the show has been renewed for a 16th season, things look a bit uncertain from there. For one, Mark Cuban — who officially joined the show in Season 3 after a guests stint in Season 2 — has stated that he intends to depart after the next season. Whether that’s a bit of negotiation from a Shark or a serious plan remains to be seen, but it would be quite the shake up to be sure. Will other panelists follow? Could past guests Sharks see a promotion? We’ll have to tune in to find out!

In the meantime, catch the Season 15 finale of Shark Tank tonight on ABC.