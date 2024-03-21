Each Episode of “The Mentalist” and “Sherlock” To Debut On Hulu Later This Month

Every episode of some iconic mystery procedurals are set to arrive on Hulu later this month, joining an already existing lineup of favorites.

What’s Happening:

Every episode of two different fan-favorite mystery procedurals are coming soon to Hulu when The Mentalist and Sherlock arrive on the platform later this month.

and arrive on the platform later this month. All 4 seasons and 13 episodes of the award-winning series, Sherlock, are set to arrive on Hulu on Tuesday, March 26th, while all 7 seasons and 151 episodes of The Mentalist are set to arrive on Monday, March 25th. You can find out more about each show below.

In The Mentalist, Simon Baker stars as Patrick Jane, an independent consultant with the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who has a remarkable track record for solving serious crimes by using his razor sharp skills of observation. Within the Bureau, Jane is notorious for his blatant lack of protocol and his semi-celebrity past as a psychic medium, whose paranormal abilities he now admits he feigned. Jane's role in cracking a series of tough high-profile cases is greatly valued by his fellow agents. No-nonsense Senior Agent Teresa Lisbon (Robin Tunney) leads the CBI team, which includes agents Kimball Cho (Tim Kang), Wayne Rigsby (Owain Yeoman) and rookie member Grace Van Pelt (Amanda Righetti), who all think Jane's a loose cannon but admire his charm and knack for clearing cases.

In Sherlock , the familiar tale of Sherlock Holmes is updated for a new generation with Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role and Martin Freeman as Watson. The pair forge an unbreakable alliance as they solve a series of baffling crimes together.

, the familiar tale of Sherlock Holmes is updated for a new generation with Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role and Martin Freeman as Watson. The pair forge an unbreakable alliance as they solve a series of baffling crimes together. The two series join an already stacked lineup of mystery titles on the platform that also include White Collar, Castle, and Veronica Mars

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now