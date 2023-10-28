Sid Krofft Named Grand Marshal of the 99th Anaheim Halloween Parade

Legendary children’s entertainer Sid Krofft, known for his work on shows such as H.R. Pufnstuf and Land of the Lost, will be the Grand Marshal of the 99th Anaheim Halloween Parade.
What’s Happening:
- Emmy Award-winning and Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree Sid Krofft, a legend of puppetry and children’s television with such classic shows as H.R. Pufnstuf, Sigmund and the Sea Monster, Land of the Lost, and The Brady Bunch Variety Hour, has been named the 2023 Grand Marshal of the 99th Anaheim Halloween Parade, part of this year’s 100th-anniversary celebration of the Anaheim Fall Festival.
- Sid’s ingenuity extended beyond screens and stages, culminating in The World of Sid and Marty Krofft, an amusement park extravaganza in Atlanta, created with his brother Marty.
- Sid remains active and deeply connected with his fans—every Sunday at 3:00 p.m. PT, audiences eagerly tune in to his Instagram Live show, “Sundays with Sid,” where he engages in lively conversations with fans and special guests.
- The Anaheim Fall Festival celebrates its centennial this October (established in 1923), while its associated Anaheim Halloween Parade (established in 1924) marks its 100th anniversary on October 30th, 2024.
- Both events occur today, October 28th. The Anaheim Fall Festival happens on Center Street Promenade in Downtown Anaheim from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., followed by the parade kick-off at 7:00 p.m.
The Anaheim Fall Festival is a 501c3 non-profit organization that produces the festival and parade through the generous contributions of many sponsors and loyal volunteers throughout Anaheim and Orange County.