Slingshot Challenge Top Honors Submissions Revealed by National Geographic

The National Geographic Society and the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation have announced five Top Honors submissions for the second annual Slingshot Challenge will receive $10,000 each and ten Significant Achievement submissions will receive $1,000 each to advance their projects and continue to explore big ideas.
- An app to minimize household food waste, a tree-planting robot, and programs to save a rare bird and the bees — these are just some of the solutions from the second year of the Slingshot Challenge, a global call for youth ages 13-18 to propose solutions to the planet’s environmental problems.
- The 2024 Slingshot Challenge received 2,134 one-minute video submissions from 87 countries.
- Between innovative uses of AI (artificial intelligence) and technology to detect and solve environmental problems to pitching community-driven awareness campaigns, the submissions proved that the explorer mindset is alive and well in this next generation of changemakers.
- Five Top Honors Award Recipients, noted below, stood out for their notably inquisitive drive to seek knowledge and think critically.
- These submissions join Slingshot Challenge award recipient alumni in receiving support and funding.
- Mazah: Food Waste Fighting App, Noga Gercsak, Gabrielle Gervacio, Shradha Bista, Riya Zingade, Ishika Meel, Prithika Venkatesh; Switzerland, U.S., Hong Kong: Developed an app that tracks food expiration dates & offers recipes to prevent household food waste.
- TERRABOX, Chidiebere Anigbogu, Nigeria: Created a STEM kit that empowers children to explore clean and renewable energy through play and creativity.
- Semilla de Esperanza (Seed of Hope), Ulises Yael Texta Ponce, Wiliam Artemio Texta Ponce, Diana Paola Ponce Nava, Perla Karina Ponce Gómez, Sasha Enriquez; Mexico: Protects the endangered green macaw through monitoring, reforestation, and community education.
- Trovador, Marta Bernardino, Portugal: Deploys a tree-planting robot to help reforest land devastated by wildfires in the mountains of Portugal.
- Urban Pollinators, Evelyn Pinot, Mexico: Built the first registry of native pollinator plants in Tapachula and created a thriving haven for urban pollinators.
- All awardees are invited to participate in National Geographic Society’s annual Explorers Festival in June, at which two additional awards will be announced: the Explorer Connection Award, given to the submission that draws the best connection to the work of a National Geographic Explorer, and the People’s Choice Award, given to the submission that receives the most votes from the general public.
- Voting for the People’s Choice Award is open until May 31, 2024 and can be accessed here.
About the Slingshot Challenge:
- Around the world, Slingshot Challenge alumni and community members are inspiring people to learn about, care for and act on behalf of the planet.
- Since its inauguration in 2023, funding has helped recipients develop prototypes, raise awareness for environmental issues, launch initiatives and connect others globally with a common goal: to make the world a better place.
- Additionally, and in the spirit of supporting as many outstanding ideas as possible, the National Geographic Society and Paul G. Allen Family Foundation are teaming up for a third year of the challenge — kicking off in the fall of 2024.
What they’re saying:
- Dr. Deborah Grayson, chief education officer at the National Geographic Society: “We’re thrilled to support these bold, young leaders as they aim to have a positive impact on the environment. As environmental champions, they teach us how to be positive changemakers by bringing fresh perspectives to our communities and creating lasting change for our planet.”
- Lara Littlefield, executive director of partnerships and programs at the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation: “A better future starts with empowering the next generation. The Slingshot Challenge represents our belief that youth are the key to unlocking new opportunities in conservation. We are confident that a global community of changemakers can stare down and conquer the environmental challenges that define our times.”