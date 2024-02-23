Hollywood Records Recording Artist Sofia Carson Releases New Single “Joke’s On Me”

Following the powerful narrative of her acclaimed single "I Hope You Know," multi-platinum and award-winning singer-songwriter Sofia Carson returns with the next chapter of her love story with “Joke’s On Me.”
What’s Happening:
- Carson shares the story of a broken heart, shattered by the illusion of a love that wasn’t real.
- “Joke’s on Me” is now available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify via Hollywood Records.
- The live performance music video, directed by Kyle Goldberg – with one camera and in one take – premieres at midnight EST on YouTube, followed by a YouTube Live After Party hosted by Carson.
- Written by Carson alongside her longtime collaborator Johan Carlsson (Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry), “Joke’s On Me” unfolds as a timeless addition to Carson's illustrious discography, showcasing her unparalleled talent for storytelling and emotive vocal delivery.
- This time around, her refined yet unbridled vocal work serves as a vessel for a pure outpouring of hurt and regret, perfectly rendered in her sparse but poetic lyrics (e.g., “Did you know that you were full of shiny tricks, promises never kept? Illusionist”).
- Opening on a piano melody that instantly conjures the quiet devastation of heartache, “Joke’s On Me” sets that outpouring to a gorgeously orchestrated backdrop graced with sorrowful cello lines and ethereal synth tones—ultimately bringing to life ineffable, painful, beauty.