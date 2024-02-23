Hollywood Records Recording Artist Sofia Carson Releases New Single “Joke’s On Me”

Following the powerful narrative of her acclaimed single "I Hope You Know," multi-platinum and award-winning singer-songwriter Sofia Carson returns with the next chapter of her love story with “Joke’s On Me.”

What’s Happening:

Carson shares the story of a broken heart, shattered by the illusion of a love that wasn’t real.

“Joke’s on Me” is now available to stream on Apple Music Spotify

The live performance music video, directed by Kyle Goldberg – with one camera and in one take – premieres at midnight EST on YouTube