Soundtrack to National Geographic’s “Incredible Animal Journeys” Available Now

Today, Hollywood Records releases the Incredible Animal Journeys original series soundtrack with score composed by Jake Monaco. The digital score soundtrack is available now on all streaming platforms.

You can stream the soundtrack to Incredible Animal Journeys on Apple Music Spotify

on Releasing on National Geographic on November 19, 2023 and subsequently on Hulu and Disney+ on November 20, 2023, the series follows animals in every landscape as they are embarking on epic migrations in search of food shelter and love.

The series is narrated by Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner, and is scored by BMI Award-winner Jake Monaco.

The Incredible Animal Journeys Original Series Soundtrack track list follows: Incredible Animal Journeys Zebras I: Born to Run Zebras II: Fending Family Zebras III: Mara River Dung Beetles: Dung for Days Flamingos: Finding the Perfect Lake Elephants I: Ele in the Hole Elephants II: Relief of the Rain Polar Bears I: Leaving the Den Polar Bears II: Share Bears Arctic Foxes: Reunion Caribou I: Stay Vigilant Caribou II: River Crossing Humpback Whales I: Whalecome Little One Humpback Whales II: The Great Feast Christmas Island Crabs: Red Carpet Green Turtles I: Race to the Water Green Turtles II: The Final Push Albatross I: The Wanderer Albatross II: Soulmate Albatross III: Until Next Year Gentoo Penguins: It’s a Trap Orcas: Skincare Rockhoppers I: Ravenous Rockhoppers II: Leap of Faith Brown Bears I: Find Your Bearings Brown Bears II: Lost & Found Salmon: River Run Eagles I: Time To Fly Eagles II: Eagle Eye Swallows I: The African Swallow Swallows II: Back on the Farm Hummingbirds: Flap Dance Monarch Butterflys I: Flutterbys Monarch Butterflys II: The Super Generation

Check out the trailer for Incredible Animal Journeys below:

