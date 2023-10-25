Speakers and Agenda Set for Third Annual ESPN Edge Conference

The 3rd annual ESPN Edge Conference is set for November 9. The event will be held in-person at The Seaport at Pier 17 on Level-4 by invitation only.

The 2023 ESPN Edge Conference will also be live streamed for free here

On-stage programming runs from 4-7:30pm ET and will be a must-watch for eager sports fans who strive to push the boundaries of advanced technology and creative storytelling.

Featured within the agenda are some of ESPN’s most experienced leaders and decision makers who helped bring recent fan favorites to fruition, such as the NHL Big City Greens Classic NFL Toy Story Funday Football

There will also be a preview of the upcoming ESPN BET launch, in addition to other key players in sports, technology, and business taking the stage.

ESPN Edge Innovation Center will be a dedicated space onsite housing cutting-edge technology activations from Accenture, Microsoft, Verizon, ESPN Analytics, and more, allowing attendees to explore digital immersive experiences after hearing about them onstage.

Tony Reali, host of ESPN’s Around the Horn, will host the night.

Featured Speakers:

Jimmy Pitaro / Chairman, ESPN, The Walt Disney Company

Jay Snowden / Chief Executive Officer and President, PENN Entertainment

Mark L. Walker / Head of Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN

Kevin Lopes / Vice President, Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN

Michele Steele / Studio Anchor, Reporter, ESPN

Jacob Banks / Musician

Kelley L. Carter / Entertainment Reporter, ABC

Tina Thornton / Executive Vice President, Creative Studio & Marketing, ESPN

Dave Roberts / Head of Event & Studio Production, ESPN

Mike Morrison / Vice President, Sports Betting & Fantasy, ESPN

Amir Gelman / General Manager & Head of Business Development Americas, WSC Sports

Brian Burke / Sports Data Scientist, ESPN

Seth Walder / Sports Analytics Writer, ESPN

Agenda: (All times Eastern)

3:00 – 4:00 PM | On-Site Check-in, Happy Hour, and ESPN Edge Innovation Center is open

4:00 – 4:10 PM | Welcome & Opening Remarks with Tony Reali and Jimmy Pitaro

4:10 – 4:45 PM | ESPN Edge: Powering the Future of Sports Media Innovation

4:45 – 5:15 PM | Innovation across ESPN Creative Studio and Marketing & Production and Talent Integration

5:15 – 5:30 PM | ESPN Analytics: Bringing Live Advanced Analysis to Fans

5:30 – 6:00 PM | Launching ESPN BET: a conversation with Jay Snowden and Mike Morrison

6:00 – 6:30 PM | Break

6:30 – 6:45 PM | Technology-infused Storytelling with WSC Sports

6:45 – 7:30 PM | Another Act with Kelley L. Carter featuring Jacob Banks, followed by a live performance

7:30 – 7:35 PM | Closing Remarks

7:35 – 9:00 PM | Cocktail Reception powered by WSC Sports

