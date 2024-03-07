Special Coverage of the 2024 State of the Union Address by President Joe Biden and the Republican Response Airing Tonight on ABC

ABC News has announced special coverage of the 2024 State of the Union Address by President Joe Biden and the Republican response airing tonight, March 7.

What’s Happening:

ABC News announces special coverage of the 2024 State of the Union address by President Joe Biden and the Republican response by Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama, airing Thursday, March 7 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, and streaming on ABC News Live.

World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir will lead coverage joined by ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, chief global affairs correspondent and This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, senior White House correspondent Selina Wang, correspondent Elizabeth Schulze, political director Rick Klein, deputy political director Averi Harper and multiplatform reporter Jay O’Brien. Contributors Donna Brazile and Reince Priebus will provide analysis across platforms.

anchor and managing editor David Muir will lead coverage joined by ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including anchor Linsey Davis, chief global affairs correspondent and co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, senior White House correspondent Selina Wang, correspondent Elizabeth Schulze, political director Rick Klein, deputy political director Averi Harper and multiplatform reporter Jay O’Brien. Contributors Donna Brazile and Reince Priebus will provide analysis across platforms. Muir will anchor a special edition of World News Tonight from Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 7.

from Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 7. Good Morning America, GMA3: What You Need to Know and The View will have pre- and post-coverage of the State of the Union, and Nightline will offer analysis and speak to Americans about their opinions of the address.

and will have pre- and post-coverage of the State of the Union, and will offer analysis and speak to Americans about their opinions of the address. This Week with George Stephanopoulos will have full coverage and analysis on Sunday as the president takes his message to the country.

will have full coverage and analysis on Sunday as the president takes his message to the country. ABC News Live will have comprehensive coverage throughout the day, with Davis anchoring a special edition of ABC News Live Prime from Washington, D.C., streaming at 7:00 p.m. EST, as well as a live, late-night recap with post-speech analysis following the State of the Union address at 11:00 p.m. EST. Moran will anchor a 30-minute special ahead of the address at 8:30 p.m. EST.

from Washington, D.C., streaming at 7:00 p.m. EST, as well as a live, late-night recap with post-speech analysis following the State of the Union address at 11:00 p.m. EST. Moran will anchor a 30-minute special ahead of the address at 8:30 p.m. EST. ABC News Digital will have a live blog beginning March 7 at 7:00 p.m. EST, covering issues leading up to Biden’s speech with special guest commentary and a full analytical breakdown as well as in-depth analysis of key takeaways and themes of the address and the Republican response.

ABC News Radio will provide live wall-to-wall, anchored coverage of the State of the Union address beginning at 9:00 p.m. EST and continuing through the GOP response.

ABC News Radio will also provide two status reports an hour, starting at 8:50 p.m. EST and continuing through midnight. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast, Start Here hosted by Brad Mielke, will have reactions and analysis on Friday, March 8.

hosted by Brad Mielke, will have reactions and analysis on Friday, March 8. ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be reporting from Capitol Hill with ABC News multiplatform reporters Ike Ejiochi and Perry Russom.

Klein will also offer an analysis of the speech for ABC stations.

NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.