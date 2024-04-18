See “Speed,” “Splash,” “Sister Act” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” at El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre will show classic movies four consecutive days in a row, each day being a different movie, from April 27 through April 30.

Speed:

April 27 at 7:30PM

$15 All Ages Reserved

Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock and Dennis Hopper star in this pulse-pounding thriller filled with breathtaking stunts and unexpected romance. Jack Traven (Reeves) is an L.A. cop sent to diffuse a bomb planted on a bus by a vengeful extortionist (Dennis Hopper). Not only that, but Jack and a passenger (Bullock) must blast the bus through city streets at more than 50 MPH or the bomb will explode!

Splash:

April 28 7:30PM

$15 All Ages Reserved

A young boy saved from drowning by a beautiful mermaid, falls in love with her 20 years later when she returns to seek him out. Before he can choose between life on dry land or a deep sea paradise with his dream woman, the lovers are rudely interrupted by the intervention of a scheming scientist.

Sister Act:

April 29 at 7:30PM

$15 All Ages Reserved

When lively lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier (Whoopi Goldberg) sees her mobster beau, Vince LaRocca (Harvey Keitel), commit murder, she is relocated for her protection. Set up in the guise of a nun in a California convent, Deloris proceeds to upend the quiet lives of the resident sisters. In an effort to keep her out of trouble, they assign Deloris to the convent's choir, an ensemble that she soon turns into a vibrant and soul

Mrs. Doubtfire:

April 30 at 7:30PM

$15 All Ages Reserved

After unemployed actor Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) loses custody of his three children to his ex-wife (Sally Field), he realizes that seeing his kids once a week just isn’t enough. So the crafty thespian dresses as “Mrs. Doubtfire,” an elderly British nanny with a sharp tongue and an endearing way with children, in order to be close to his kids in this bright, heartwarming comedy.

