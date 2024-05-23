Spider-Man Embraces His Dark Side In “Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood”

Harkening back to his Black Suit era, Spidey stars in Marvel’s latest Black, White & Blood series this August in SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD.

What’s Happening:

Marvel’s popular Black, White & Blood imprint allows the industry’s hottest creators to channel the full ferocity of Marvel’s deadliest characters! Over the last few years, fans have witnessed Wolverine, Deadpool, Moon Knight SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD.

The new series sees all-star creators, including some Spidey storytelling legends, honor the 40th Anniversary of Spider-Man’s black costume “black, white & blood” style! Some will reveal never-before-told tales set during the Spidey’s Black Suit era while others explore the costume’s legacy and its impact on Peter.

Here’s what fans can look forward to in the debut issue: J.M. DeMatteis returns to his masterpiece “Kraven’s Last Hunt” alongside Elena Casagrande with an unforgiving story that sheds new light on an iconic scene. J. Michael Straczynski and artist Sumit Kumar in his Marvel Comics debut rips Peter Parker's (and the symbiote's) heart out! A last vestige of the symbiote has stayed with Peter all these years, waiting for the right moment to tear Spidey down! Dustin Nguyen writes and draws a spine-chilling tale of Spider-Man being HUNTED. But how can he hope to escape when the danger comes from within?

Check out Leinil Francis Yu’s cover as well a host of variant covers and pick up SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD at your local comic shop this August.